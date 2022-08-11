Read full article on original website
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Wendy Williams Sparks More Concern After Promoting New Podcast, ‘I’ll Be Back’
Wendy Williams has been drawing more concern than fanfare these days as the talk show queen teases her return to the public forum. The former Wendy Williams Show host posted a since-deleted promo video on Wednesday teasing her new podcast, The Wendy Experience. “Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back,...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Auntie Oprah Pushes Stroller for First Time Ever During Garden Walk With Gale King’s Grandbaby
At 68 years old, Oprah Winfrey admits it was her first time ever pushing a baby stroller today while on a leisurely walk through her garden with BFF Gayle King’s 11-month-old grandson, Luca. In a social media post, the renowned talk show host shares a video of the outing...
Gospel Icon Dorinda Clark-Cole Says ‘Y’all Leave Beyoncé Alone’ After ‘Renaissance’ Sample Controversy
Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance has been the talk of the town amid its recent release, earning rave reviews, while conversely facing backlash due to the samples used. Recently, Church of God in Christ Bishop Patrick Wooten was compelled to drag Bey during one of his sermons to...
P-Valley Actor J. Alphonse Nicholson and Black-Owned Cannabis Company Create Strain To Treat Anxiety
Bell Family Farms (BFF), an L.A.-based cannabis company, announced the release of a new strain titled “The Phonzie,” created in collaboration with P-Valley actor J. Alphonse Nicholson. According to a PRNewswire release, after he was introduced to BFF’s products, Nicholson, who plays rapper Lil Murda on P-Valley, discovered...
Twitter Erupts Over Viral Video Of Clark Atlanta University Students Kissing During Party
Twitter does it again. The criticism over a viral video has sparked a social media debate over the past week. The circulating clip shows a hyped-up crowd full of presumably Clark Atlanta University (CAU) students at a party while fraternity chants are heard in the background. The camera quickly scans...
'Pop Idol' and stage star Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41
LONDON (AP) — Performer Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, has died at the age of 41. The singer’s family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Aug. 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners’ office. “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances,” the family said. “The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.” Born in Glasgow to a Scottish mother and Iranian father, Campbell Danesh appeared on reality show “Popstars” in 2001, making a splash with his intense interpretation of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”
31 Times Kids Drove Their Parents Bonkers This Summer That'll Make You Relieved The School Year's About To Start
WFH is about to get a LOT easier.
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
34 Celebs Who Flaunted Their Wealth In The Face Of The Coming Recession That Prove Just How Out Of Touch They Are
If I see one more private jet while I'm doing my morning IG doom-scroll on the bus...
Angelina Jolie Becomes Emotional After Dropping Off Her Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt At Spelman
Angelina Jolie is officially a Spelman mother now that her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with her former husband Brad Pitt, has begun her freshman year at the revered historically Black college, according to People. Jolie is seen in a video clip shared on Twitter, fighting back tears as...
This TikToker’s Impression of Denzel Washington Performing Beyonce’s Hit ‘Break My Soul’ Is On Point
Celebrity impersonator Christian King has the uncanny ability to mimic the tonality and variations of Denzel Washington‘s speech pattern. His expert pauses and dramatic deep breaths between each syllable made fans of his work howl with glee because of how he embodied Washington’s presence. King combined his Denzel imitation with Beyonce‘s breakout hit “Break My Soul” by reciting the song’s lyrics in a monologue.
Snoop Dogg Partners With Master P to Debut Snoop Loopz Cereal
The legacy of Snoop Dogg keeps growing with each business move that the rapping entrepreneur makes. With the help of his one-time label mate, Master P, the “Doggfather” has just released his very own cereal. Master P introduced the “best tasting cereal in the game” Snoop Loopz on...
R&B Singer Tank Defends Beyoncé’s Song ‘Church Girl’ Against Bishop’s Criticism
Beyoncé dropped her latest album, Renaissance, on July 29, 2022, and since then, controversy has shrouded the megastar. First, singer Kelis took issue with the “Break My Soul” songstress for using interpolation from her track “Milkshake,” which Beyoncé later removed from her song “Energy,” according to Rolling Stone.
Tisha Campbell Says She Had to ‘Find’ Herself After Divorcing Duane Martin
Tisha Campbell’s new role on Netflix’s Uncoupled has the actress opening up about her divorce from actor Duane Martin. Speaking with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, Campbell explained her path of rediscovery after parting ways with her longtime partner. “One of the things that goes through...
