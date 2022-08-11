Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Anniversary sale — best deals this weekend
Best Buy's Anniversary sale is in full swing right now with tempting summer deals. The sitewide savings event features epic discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. During the sale, save up to $300 on select Intel CPU-powered laptops (opens in new tab) like the fantastic HP Envy X360 2-in-1, Asus ZenBook 14, and Dell Inspiron 2-in-1. Prices start at $529. And if you want to spend the least amount on a budget laptop, you can get the Intel-based Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab) ($60 off). Yeah, you read that right.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
Bad news, Amazon Prime members - one of your best perks is being taken away
Amazon has revealed it is closing its cloud storage platform in another consolidation push from the tech giant. The company has emailed Amazon Drive customers to confirm that the service will be closing at the end of next year. The move comes as part of Amazon's push towards its Amazon...
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
The Verge
How to save battery life on your Android phone
Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
Digital Trends
Hurry — This ultra-thin Lenovo gaming laptop is $550 off today
Gamers looking for laptop deals to replace their aging machines should definitely check out this offer for the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop. It’s available for $1,400 from Lenovo, after a 28% discount that slashes $550 off its sticker price of $1,950. That’s a great deal for a gaming laptop that will let you play today’s most popular games, but you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it because the price cut may disappear at any moment.
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Phone Arena
Best Buy has a 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ giant on sale at an unbeatable price
While Samsung has an almost full slate of products prepared for a big Unpacked announcement next week, one thing we're definitely not going to see unveiled at the company's August 10 event is... an actual slate. That's obviously because the Galaxy Tab S8 family is still pretty young, having only...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life
Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
Phone Arena
Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at one of its highest ever discounts
No longer available directly from its manufacturer now that a supercharged 2022 edition is a thing, the 2020-released iPad Air can still be had by Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart shoppers... at frequent and often hefty discounts. Priced back in the day at $600 and up, the Apple A14...
ZDNet
Can someone tell if I block their number?
Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
