psychologytoday.com

Estrangement: The Silent Epidemic

Over 1 in 4 Americans are currently estranged from a family member. Estrangement often causes stigma, disenfranchised grief, and social disenfranchisement. If given the chance, apologize for past hurts and traumas and try to see the other person's side without being defensive. When there’s no opportunity for reconciliation, try to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

Emotional Neglect Can Affect Siblings Completely Differently

Childhood emotional neglect happens when parents are unable to respond enough to their children's feelings and emotional needs. It comes down to 6 variables, which take the same ingredients and make different recipes. Having siblings who seem unaffected causes many emotionally neglected adults to doubt their own experience. Edward. Edward...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

What Does It Mean to Be Touch Starved?

Touch starvation occurs when you go without skin-to-skin contact for long periods. Over time, it can impact your mental health and well-being. Being touch starved — aka touch deprived or skin hungry — can happen when you have had little to no touch from other living things. As...
HEALTH
Elle Silver

Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
psychologytoday.com

The Secret Body Language of Touch

Touch is a complex body language channel that conveys many subtle messages to others. A classification of different types of touches includes using them to convey feelings, to control others, and to accomplish tasks. Touch can increase compliance and even increase a waiter's tip. Nonverbal communication is the means by...
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
verywellhealth.com

Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Building Empathy in Children

Every parent wants an empathetic child. A child who knows how to understand someone else’s feelings and can have relationships with others that are healthy and nurturing. Depending on your child’s age you may have concerns: Is this vital skill developing, delayed or just not there at all?
KIDS
Psych Centra

Commonly Asked Questions About Grief and Loss

Loss is an event that provokes an emotional release called grief. Grief is a natural response to loss. Understanding the difference may help you cope during this time. Loss and grief can be severely overwhelming experiences, especially if you wonder if what you feel is natural. The processing of grief...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Body Language and Nonverbal Cues

Emotions are communicated in movements of the body and gaze. People perceive intentions, feelings, and appraisals from expressive behavior. Emotional expressions coordinate social interactions. Expressive behavior is a core element of emotion that plays an important role in human social interactions (Keltner, 2019). Every day, we spend a significant amount...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

When Happy Memories Make Us Sad

Individuals with a history of depression feel less happy when thinking about positive memories compared with individuals without depression. Negative pondering and difficulty identifying with past selves may contribute to emotional experiences in response to positive memories. Mindfulness may protect against negative pondering, self-reflection, and feelings of sadness when thinking...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

How Can Mindfulness Help With Depression?

Research suggests that mindfulness can help reduce depression and regulate mood. If you’re experiencing depression, mindfulness might help you feel better. Mindfulness is the practice of focusing on the present moment. You can practice it through meditation, or when you’re doing everyday tasks by being rooted in the sensations you’re experiencing. For example, you can mindfully peel potatoes, wash dishes, walk, paint, or garden.
YOGA
BBC

Some antidepressants may make heatwave challenging

People taking some mental health medication need to be extra cautious during the heatwave, the ex-head of the Royal College of Psychiatrists says. Some antipsychotic medications and antidepressants may hinder the body from regulating temperature properly. Certain drugs can also cause people to sweat excessively, not register thirst or make...
ENVIRONMENT
psychologytoday.com

Dogs, Eating, and Emotions

Relatively little attention has been given to the emotional complexity of how people feel about feeding their canine companions. In deciding how often to feed, dog guardians may feel a tension between making their dogs happy and keeping them healthy. Like humans, dogs can develop complicated feelings related to food,...
PETS

