India

nationalinterest.org

At Least 10 Dead After Heavy Rainfall Causes Major Floods in Seoul

President Yoon called on government authorities to devise better natural-disaster preventive measures. Record rainfall flooded thousands of homes, office buildings, roads, and subway stations in the South Korean capital city of Seoul this week, killing at least ten people and leaving six others missing. Yonhap News Agency reported that nearly...
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
BBC

Channel migrants: MoD says 261 cross Channel in single day

The Ministry of Defence said 261 people managed to cross the English Channel in seven small boats on Thursday. It means 18,998 people have made the crossing so far this year, compared to 28,396 in the whole of 2021. So far in August 3,963 people have crossed in 59 boats.
CNN

CNN

