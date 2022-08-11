Read full article on original website
At Least 10 Dead After Heavy Rainfall Causes Major Floods in Seoul
President Yoon called on government authorities to devise better natural-disaster preventive measures. Record rainfall flooded thousands of homes, office buildings, roads, and subway stations in the South Korean capital city of Seoul this week, killing at least ten people and leaving six others missing. Yonhap News Agency reported that nearly...
Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
Weather tracker: deadly floods in South Korea and drought in China
While Seoul experienced torrential downpours, rainfall levels are down in China’s Yangtse River basin
Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)
A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
A historic climate-fueled drought in Europe revealed ominous, centuries-old 'hunger stones' warning of hardship
As Europe experiences a drought that may be the worst in 500 years, stones with warnings of drought-induced hardships have started surfacing.
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Poland investigates mass die-off of tons of fish in 'ecological catastrophe'
Poland has deployed soldiers to help clean up the country's second-longest river after 10 tons of dead fish surfaced in the waterway.
China conducts fresh military drills around Taiwan as US congressional delegation visits
China's military said it conducted combat alert patrols and military drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan on Monday, a day after the arrival of a US congressional delegation to Taipei.
Traveling to Amsterdam during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning to travel to Amsterdam, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists
SAINT-MAGNE, France, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Firefighters from across Europe came to France's rescue on Friday to battle a massive wildfire, while fire also raged in Portugal and parts of England faced a severe drought, as successive heatwaves renewed the focus on climate change risks.
Germany suspends part of Mali military mission over flight spat
BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Germany suspended its military reconnaissance mission in Mali after local authorities again withheld a flight clearance, a spokesperson for the defence ministry in Berlin said on Friday.
Shoppers rush for the exits as Shanghai Ikea goes into lockdown
Panicked shoppers rushed for the exits at an Ikea branch in Shanghai on Saturday after city health authorities ordered the store to lock down after a close contact of a Covid-19 case was traced to the location.
Opinion: How a virus seemingly returned from the dead
As poliovirus was detected in sewage water in New York City, Syra Madad writes that this should be an alarm and a call to action. Being a vaccine preventable disease that was eradicated in 1979 in the US, she says the risk is bigger among those unvaccinated or under vaccinated.
European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops
LUX, France (AP) — Once, a river ran through it. Now, white dust and thousands of dead fish cover the wide trench that winds amid rows of trees in France’s Burgundy region in what was the Tille River in the village of Lux. From dry and cracked reservoirs...
Armenian warehouse blast death toll rises to six
Rescuers have recovered six bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse that exploded in the Armenian capital of Yerevan and more than a dozen people remain missing, the emergencies ministry said on Monday.
The world's most alarming airplane landings
From cliffside runways to mountainous approaches, some of the most hazardous airplane landings are among the most beautiful.
5 things to know for Aug. 15: Floods, FBI Search, Taiwan, Health care strike, India
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Women in Scotland now have a legal right to free menstrual products
Menstrual products, including tampons and pads, will be made available free of charge in public facilities in Scotland from Monday, when the first law of its kind in the world came into force.
New Langya virus found in China could be 'tip of the iceberg' for undiscovered pathogens, researchers say
More surveillance is needed of a new virus detected in dozens of people in eastern China that may not cause the next pandemic but suggests just how easily viruses can travel unnoticed from animals to humans, scientists say.
Channel migrants: MoD says 261 cross Channel in single day
The Ministry of Defence said 261 people managed to cross the English Channel in seven small boats on Thursday. It means 18,998 people have made the crossing so far this year, compared to 28,396 in the whole of 2021. So far in August 3,963 people have crossed in 59 boats.
