Woman Arrested After Breaking Into Business and Claiming She Was Hired To Clean

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Merced Police Lieutenant under investigation for alleged sexual harassment and other complaints, whistleblowers sayRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Related
turlockcitynews.com
Alleged Burglary Call Results in Felony Warrant Arrest
At about 12:36 am Thursday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported residential burglary in progress at a residence in the 500 block of Sunnyside Drive, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with three subjects, including Daniel Barbee, 30, of Modesto. During the course...
turlockcitynews.com
Drunk Driver Arrested After Crashing into Dental Office and Attempting to Flee
At about 10:45 pm Thursday night, the Turlock Police Department and Turlock Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details at Turlock Dental Care, 3131 Colorado Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a silver Chevrolet sedan, which had originally...
Suspect's rifle malfunctioned when he aimed it at Stanislaus deputies during chase, officials say
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were arrested after a 27-mile chase in Stanislaus County, deputies said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 3400 block of Central Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to help Ceres police with reports of an argument and of a person shooting a gun.
Suspect barricaded in Modesto home on Mavis Court surrenders peacefully
MODESTO – A suspect has surrendered peacefully after a situation in Modesto that started with a report of shots fired Monday morning.The scene was along Mavis Court, off of Carver Road.Modesto police said they were responding to a report of shots fired when the suspect barricaded himself inside his own home. SWAT responded to the neighborhood and the suspect was contained to the home. Police reported a little before 1 p.m. that the suspect had surrendered peacefully. No injuries have been reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Warrant Arrest for Probationer with Firearm Charge
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Warrant Arrest for Probationer with Firearm Charge. At about 9:55 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Envy Vinyl, 227 West Canal Drive, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact...
KMPH.com
Man charged with elder abuse and vandalizing a patrol car in Merced County
DELHI, Calif. (FOX26) — Merced County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday night after they say he assaulted an elderly man with a baseball bat. Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Rose Lawn Avenue in Delhi for a domestic disturbance. The caller said Matthew Brian Costa...
Man accused of barricading himself in Modesto home after shooting now in custody
MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto man is in custody Monday afternoon after reports of a gun being fired in a home. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. on Mavis Court. The man suspected of shooting the gun barricaded himself inside the house, according to the Modesto Police Department.
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Methamphetamines and Misdemeanor Warrant Arrest
At about 1:51 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer in the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s two occupants and identified them, including driver Luis Ramirez...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man throws beer can at store clerk’s face in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly hit an employee in the face with a beer can during an argument at a convenience store, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday, officers were called out to a 7-Eleven near Highway 99 and Gerard Avenue for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they […]
L.A. Weekly
Teen Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Kern Street [Newman, CA]
NEWMAN, CA (August 15, 2022) – Wednesday morning, a high school student was hospitalized after a pedestrian accident on Kern Street. The incident around 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Kern Street and S street. According to the report, a driver did not stop at a posted stop sign...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested after shooting a man.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING MAN HE KNOWS AT GAS STATION THURSDAY AFTERNOON. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at 4:48 pm, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported aggravated assault that had just occurred at 76 DoubleTime, 101 N Tully Rd, Turlock, after a man had been shot.
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Stockton school resource officer disarms student with a gun on campus
STOCKTON, Calif. — A high school student who pulled out a loaded gun during a fight at Lincoln High School in Stockton was taken into custody Monday by a school resource officer who disarmed him, police said. The fight broke out during lunch and the student with the gun...
Ceres Police take man into custody after motel standoff
CERES -- Police arrested a Modesto man on parole for homicide after an hours-long standoff Saturday afternoon in Ceres.Officers were called to the Howard Johnson Express Motel in the 1600 block of Herndon Road for an occupant of a room who reportedly brandished a firearm at the motel manager who was checking rooms that should have been vacated.When the manager found the occupant still in the room, the man, later identified as 43-year-old Shane Smith, pointed a firearm at the manager and told the manager to leave, according to police.Officers attempted to communicate with Smith through various means, but he refused. When they approached the motel room, they said they saw Smith pointing a firearm in their direction.The surrounding motel rooms were evacuated.With help from the Modesto Special Weapons and Tactics team and deploying chemical agents into the room, Smith came out and surrendered after several hours, police said.He was arrested for resisting and delaying law enforcement, a parole violation and assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked into the Stanislaus County jail.
1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
1 killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Madera
California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the people involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 and Avenue 16.
KMPH.com
Gang members arrested for drugs and guns in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Several gang members have been arrested after police say they found guns and drugs on them Friday afternoon in Atwater. The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit was working with the Sheriff’s S.T.A.R. team in the city of Atwater. Around 4:00 p.m....
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
Lodi Police find fentanyl pills, cocaine and over 400 rounds of ammunition
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said that during an investigation on Friday they found over 500 fentanyl pills, mushrooms, firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition. Police said they served a search warrant to a residence in the 1800 block of Holly Drive where police found: 3 unregistered handguns 1 stolen shotgun 4 […]
Comments / 0