KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Three boats and marina catch fire on Lake Washington
Three boats caught fire at a Lake Washington marina late Sunday, temporarily stranding two people on a dock. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire happened near the Rainier Yacht Club on Seward Park Avenue South around 9:45 p.m.. In addition to the three boats, an overhead marina structure caught...
Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan
It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Seattle Grocery Store To Stop Selling Liquor, Here's Why
The store manager says they'll continue selling beer and wine at this location.
Crews will start to pave over 'infamous bumps' on SB I-5 near Spokane Street in Seattle this weekend
SEATTLE — Crews will start to pave over the "infamous bumps" along a portion of southbound I-5 in Seattle as Revive I-5 work continues this weekend. The paving will occur near Spokane Street, where new expansion joints replaced old ones that were placed about three-quarters of an inch below the surface of the new road.
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
Rantz: As you struggle to pay bills, Seattle’s Pramila Jayapal says ‘inflation’ is just ‘theoretical’
Out-of-control Democrat spending created the worst inflation crisis we’ve seen in 40 years. And Democrats voted to continue that bad habit. But in the eyes of Seattle Progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, inflation is “theoretical” so perhaps we shouldn’t worry. Jayapal voted for President Joe Biden’s dubiously-titled...
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
Seattle becomes sanctuary city for those seeking abortions
SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell signed new abortion access protections into law in Seattle as more patients are coming to Washington for abortions. “Today, we are taking steps to ensure abortion and reproductive health care is safe and accessible to residents and visitors,” Harrell said before signing four bills on Monday morning.
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
This week in CHS history | Lowell Elementary S Path debate, Sizzle Pie says goodbye, Sawant recall effort launched
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
Lost ram finds home at Graham fire station
GRAHAM, Wash. — Graham firefighters rescued a lost ram wandering the streets last week. Although they're reluctant to give him a name. ”We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.”
Unlicensed driver slashes victim in face with meat cleaver over refusal to loan him car
SEATTLE — A man slashed a person in the face with a meat cleaver after the victim declined to loan him their car on Sunday, according to Seattle police. Police said both the suspect and the victim lived in a boarding house in the area of the Seattle Police Department’s South Precinct.
Fatal Motorcycle Incident Shuts Northbound I-5 Between 41st and Hewitt Trestle
Editor’s Update Sunday 8:00 AM: The Washington State Patrol says a 61-year-old man from Everett, Washington died in the crash. The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for hours in the investigation. WSP issued the following report about the crash. Vehicle 1 was the motorcycle; Vehicle 2 was a Toyota RAV4 driven by a man from British Columbia.
Woman claims they were assaulted inside Vashon Island grocery store
A Vashon Island woman claims a man grabbed their face and threw them to the ground inside a grocery store. The King County Sherriff’s Office is investigating and is looking over surveillance footage from inside the Thriftway where the violent encounter happened on Aug. 11. Desiree McIntyre says around...
