ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan

It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Traffic
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
warm1069.com

Win a 4-pack of Mariners Tickets!

You could win a 4-pack of tickets to the Seattle Mariners with this contest sponsored by Department of Revenue! Enter below for your chance to win!. Sponsored by the Unclaimed Property program of the Department of Revenue. You may have forgotten money that was turned over to the state. Find out at ClaimYourCash.org.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
q13fox.com

WSP: More than $10,000 in electronics recovered from stolen truck

FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is looking to return several iPads, MacBooks, cell phones and ID cards recovered from a stolen vehicle. Authorities say a trooper located a stolen vehicle reported out of Seattle. He found the vehicle in Fife, and the owner warned there were guns inside. When...
FIFE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle becomes sanctuary city for those seeking abortions

SEATTLE — Mayor Bruce Harrell signed new abortion access protections into law in Seattle as more patients are coming to Washington for abortions. “Today, we are taking steps to ensure abortion and reproductive health care is safe and accessible to residents and visitors,” Harrell said before signing four bills on Monday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KING-5

New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
PORT ANGELES, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

This week in CHS history | Lowell Elementary S Path debate, Sizzle Pie says goodbye, Sawant recall effort launched

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Lost ram finds home at Graham fire station

GRAHAM, Wash. — Graham firefighters rescued a lost ram wandering the streets last week. Although they're reluctant to give him a name. ”We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.”
GRAHAM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Fatal Motorcycle Incident Shuts Northbound I-5 Between 41st and Hewitt Trestle

Editor’s Update Sunday 8:00 AM: The Washington State Patrol says a 61-year-old man from Everett, Washington died in the crash. The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for hours in the investigation. WSP issued the following report about the crash. Vehicle 1 was the motorcycle; Vehicle 2 was a Toyota RAV4 driven by a man from British Columbia.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy