Pigskin Previews 2022: Somerset Briar Jumpers
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Three years after winning a state title, the Briar Jumpers are continuing to raise young talent. “This year I feel like we got a lot more energy on the team,” said junior wide receiver Camera McCaskill. “We’re really enjoying ourselves out there and I feel like that will help us a lot this year.”
North Laurel puts EKY little league baseball on the map
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you make the trip out to North Laurel Little League, it will appear business as usual. But the last week has been anything but business as usual, with the team on the heels of a Great Lakes Region Championship appearance and reaching the brink of the Little League World Series.
Pigskin Previews 2022: North Laurel Jaguars
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One county has stood between North Laurel and the playoffs for years. This year the Jaguars are determined to get past them. Pulaski County and Southwestern have dominated the eighth district of Class 5A ball, but the Jaguars think they have what it takes to advance.
First Bell County Hall of Fame class inducted
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years of planning and dedication, Bell County High School had its inaugural hall of fame class induction on Saturday. Among the 21 first-time inductees were former Bell County and Kentucky women’s basketball player Maci Morris and current Bobcat head football coach Dudley Hilton.
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Dollywood’s most popular events has again been nominated for an award. The Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which is part of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, began in 2017 and has been nominated for the USA Today 10Best Award for Best Theme Park Halloween event, according to a park spokesperson.
