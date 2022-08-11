Read full article on original website
Music Notes: Nick Jonas, Madonna, Matchbox Twenty, Cher
On Sunday, Nick Jonas‘s wife, Priyanka, posted several photos of their baby girl, Malti: one showed her lying on a blanket while the couple’s three dogs watched. “All my babies. Perfect Sunday,” she captioned the shot on her Instagram Story. She also shared a photo of Malti wearing a onesie reading, “Protected by Gino, Diana and Panda” — the names of the pooches. Malti’s faces was covered in both images.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift is being honored as the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at this year's Nashville Songwriter Awards. The country-turned-pop superstar is being awarded for the consistent success of "Nashville-associated songs" that appeared on a variety of Billboard charts -- including Country Airplay and Pop Songs -- between 2010 and 2019. The Songwriter-Artist award requires that the songwriter is also the artist who recorded the songs.
“She Likes It”: Russell Dickerson to embark on another headlining tour this year
Russell Dickerson is jetting off on his second headlining tour of the year with the She Likes It Tour. Named after his current hit single, the trek visits 10 cities across the U.S. in November and December. The tour kicks off on November 17 in Indianapolis and concludes on December 10 in Denver, with stops in San Diego, Portland and Salt Lake City in between. Drew Green joins as the opening act.
Adele Says She's 'Obsessed' With New Boyfriend: 'Happy As I'll Ever Be'
“I’ve never been in love like this,” the singer said in an interview for Elle's September issue.
Netflix’s New ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Trailer Previews a Badass Johnny/Chozen Team-up
If there’s one thing we can say with absolute certainty it’s that Netflix’s new badass Cobra Kai Season 5 trailer will get you pumped for the new season. Last week, we were gifted with a slew of intriguing first-look photos, including the inaugural pic of Karate Kid III villain Mike Barnes’ epic return to the franchise. Barnes is absent from the new trailer, but there are more than enough moments that’ll make your head spin. The new footage teases a Daniel vs. Terry Silver showdown, a battle between Miguel and Robby, Johnny taking a part-time job, the debut of new Cobra...
Mariah Carey’s attempt to trademark “Queen of Christmas” hits a legal roadblock
Some may call Mariah Carey the Queen of Christmas, but according to another artist who’s also been referred to by the holiday nickname, Mariah doesn’t have the right to own the trademark to that name. Singer/songwriter Elizabeth Chan, who solely records Christmas music and has scored numerous Billboard...
Mariah Carey's attempt to trademark "Queen of Christmas" hits a legal roadblock. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC Some may call Mariah Carey the Queen of Christmas, but according to another artist who's also been referred to by the holiday nickname, Mariah doesn't have the right to own the trademark to that name. Singer/songwriter Elizabeth Chan, who solely records Christmas music and has scored numerous Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart hits with her holiday singles, has asked the U.S. Trademark Office to reject one of
