Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
KOAT 7
City issues violation after Salvation Army installs barbed wire fencing to protect property
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Management at Salvation Army said there has been an uptick in severe damages to all four properties in New Mexico since the pandemic — particularly at their location on Juan Tabo and Central. The damage includes multiple break-ins, a string of fires and broken AC...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
Albuquerque facing crossing guard shortage, working to recruit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –It’s a friendly face and maybe even a high five on the way into school, all while keeping kids safe. But right now, crossing guards are in short supply. “It’s someone who just provides such a positive impact on so many people, it really does kind of get overlooked,” said Scott Cilke, Public […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade Draws Large Crowd And Lots Of Color
Jessica Booton of White Rock walks next the Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade entry for the Boots & Bridles 4-H Team and the High Country Team 4H Saturday morning on Central Avenue. Parade results had not been announced as of Sunday morning but will be published as soon as they are available. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
rrobserver.com
Vista Grande sold to California firm
ALBUQUERQUE — Rio Rancho’s Vista Grande has been acquired by an investment firm based in California. The buyer, Tailwind Investment Group, bought the 168-unit active adult community for an undisclosed price. Vista Grande is located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Built in 1972, Vista Grande is...
APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque. They received a call around nine Monday morning saying people at an apartment complex on Columbia found a woman dead inside of one of the apartments. Her death has been ruled suspicious. This could mean it was a homicide or she […]
AFR responds to NE house fire; 1 injured
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue says one person was injured in a house fire earlier Saturday. Crews were sent to Monte Alto near Tramway just after 2:00 p.m. They were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries; their condition is unknown. No firefighters […]
KOAT 7
Dress code changes coming to Albuquerque Public Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dress code changes could be coming to each individual school in the Albuquerque Public School District, followingchanges adopted by the school board earlier this year. School dress codes have always sparked debate. "It was a little sexist before because girls couldn't wear tank tops at Volcano...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Santa Fe
(STACKER) – Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top […]
City councilor to propose shifting funding from sanctioned homeless camps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis is proposing taking funding away from city-sanctioned homeless encampments and putting it to other homeless support services in town. Lewis plans to introduce his proposal at Monday’s meeting. That is when the council is set to discuss Councilor Brook Bassan’s proposals. One proposal would put a moratorium on […]
NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
ladailypost.com
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
rrobserver.com
RRPD starts DWI checkpoints: This one was Friday night on Unser Blvd.
(Garrison Wells/Observer) The Rio Rancho Police Department had officers out Friday night checking for DWIs. They were posted on Unser Blvd. near the intersection at Northern Blvd. The department earlier had posted that it would be holding ENDWI throughout the city in August. Here is the original story from The...
VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be an attempted traffic stop turned into moments of a struggle between BCSO deputies and a suspect. On July 12, deputies tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Julio Martinez, for a broken headlight. Deputies say Martinez continued driving, eventually pulling over in front of a […]
3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
krwg.org
Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho say they've arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him. Rio Rancho Police said in a statement that officers were investigating...
kunm.org
SUN: Arrest made after police shootout in Rio Rancho, Armed Carlsbad man killed by New Mexico State Police
Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers – Associated Press. Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho said they have arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him Saturday morning.
rrobserver.com
Cemeteries lament bathing, homeless camps on grounds
The homeless people … use some of the smaller fountains throughout the park to wash themselves and we have caught them bathing, sometimes naked, in the larger fountains — Josh Glass, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery manager. There’s nothing new about homeless people seeking temporary refuge in cemeteries, but...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
rrobserver.com
RAMBLIN’ MAN: RRPD received 152 fireworks complaints on the 4th
For this year’s Independence Day festivities, Rio Rancho officials weren’t the only ones shooting off fireworks. Neighborhoods throughout Rio Rancho celebrated, too, not always to everyone’s liking. That’s not unexpected, said Rio Rancho Police Department spokeswoman Jacquelyn Reedy. The department sees a veritable explosion of fireworks related...
