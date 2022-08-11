ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –It’s a friendly face and maybe even a high five on the way into school, all while keeping kids safe. But right now, crossing guards are in short supply. “It’s someone who just provides such a positive impact on so many people, it really does kind of get overlooked,” said Scott Cilke, Public […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO