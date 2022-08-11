ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mod makes Halo's Master Chief into a Yakuza enforcer

By Ted Litchfield
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XOiF_0hE8s6I200

1980s Tokyo⁠—the glitz, the glamor, the excesses of the postwar economic miracle, the… genetically enhanced super soldier from 2551?

Modder Kashiiera over on Nexus Mods has traded one gaming sex symbol for another, replacing Yakuza 0's sensitive hunk Kiryu with Halo's sensitive hunk, Master Chief Petty Officer John 117. Thanks to a simple model swap, you can now rough up thugs, teach important life lessons, and unravel the mystery of the Empty Lot as a 7-foot-tall, one-ton killing machine from the 26th century.

Kashiiera specializes in modding the Master Chief Collection , mixing and matching assets and maps across the various games in the pack. Their other projects let you play through the entirety of later Halo games with the weapons and HUD from Combat Evolved , for example, or transplant weapons and vehicles from Halo Reach into Halo 3.

The modder used that expertise to hack Mister Chief's Halo 3 character model into Yakuza 0 in playable form. They also seem to have tried out porting the Arbiter in similar fashion, but his gnarly alien proportions make for a less clean transition, and so far Kashiiera just has a short demonstration of the idea up on Twitter .

Honestly, the Chief fits into Yakuza pretty well⁠—it's already such a fun, absurd romp, and you get the added benefit of seeing the stoic future warrior going clubbing and doing karaoke. That's way better than seeing him have sex .

PC Gamer

How Larian broke out of the B-tier to master the RPG

When Larian boss Swen Vincke first heard that his debut RPG was going to be called Divine Divinity, he thought it was a joke. But his publisher in Germany, CDV, was all too serious. They'd had a hit with a game called Sudden Strike, and suspected that alliteration might be the key to long-term success. Reader, they were wrong.
PC Gamer

Rollerdrome review

What is it? A third person shoot 'em up on skates. Reviewed on Nvidia GeForce GTX-970, Intel i7-4790K, 16GB RAM. Rollerdrome is a game about performance. There is combat, but it's not about winning, as such. It's about style. The attitude you bring to it. Putting on a show. Efficiency is a by-product of mastering its violent dance—really, you're here to look good.
PC Gamer

Prospective Starfield modders are organizing early to make a fan patch

This project follows in the footsteps of previous Gamebryo/Creation efforts. First spotted by PCGamesN (opens in new tab), a group of modders is already coalescing to create a Starfield Community Patch (opens in new tab) to address bugs in the game, even though we're still more than half a year out from the highly-anticipated sci-fi RPG's planned release.
PC Gamer

Why Nuclear Throne is still the best roguelike around

In an instant, it all comes back. The immediate sense of danger. The strategy, the weapons, remembering to grab a grenade launcher for the 2-1 bonus round and remembering to avoid opening the gates in 3-2 and 5-2 to keep them safe for the eventual loop. I make it to the Throne at record pace, busting the generators to break into the secret second phase... and then I beef it. Melted. A promising run killed in an instant, doomed by one slip up.
PC Gamer

Upcoming AI image generator will run on an RTX 3080

The generated images are looking scarily good, considering how little VRAM it uses. An announcement from Stability.ai comes with some great news for anyone on the AI image generation hype. Stable Diffusion, an image generation software that uses consumer level hardware, will soon be going public. As you can see...
PC Gamer

Richard Garriott's NFT MMO entreats you to 'buy land in the realm of Lord British'

As spotted by Massively Overpowered (opens in new tab), Ultima creator Richard Garriott's next project, a blockchain MMO formerly code named Effigy, got an official name, Iron and Magic (opens in new tab), as well as a website. The site contains fly-throughs of a selection of fantasy locales, as well as an under-construction shop featuring plots of land, buildings, and the opportunity to "buy land in the realm of Lord British."
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

