Dallas, TX

CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS! UNT DALLAS TEAMS UP WITH NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK TO PROVIDE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY ON FRIDAY (AUG. 19) FROM 8-11 A.M.

The free, drive-through service is open to the public and any community member in need of food support; interested volunteers can sign up now. The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will partner to bring a mobile food pantry to campus on Friday, Aug. 19, from 8-11 a.m. (or until the food runs out.) And with college students not yet on campus, UNT Dallas is seeking volunteers to help out that day. If interested, sign up here or, for questions, email Eronia King at eronia.king@untdallas.edu.
STAAR Results Are In: DeSoto ISD Is Making a B-Line to Excellence

After reporting promising preliminary district STAAR results earlier this summer, this week, the Texas Education Agency released state accountability ratings for local education agencies and DeSoto ISD is pleased to announce that the district earned a “B” for the 2021-2022 academic year. The 2022 accountability rating is a...
VIDEO: Oak Cliff principal goes viral with back-to-school song

Fourth grader Levi Espinoza raps as he dances in a suit jacket next to principal Tito Salas. “Pirates don’t dribble, dribble, they score. We don’t like bronze and silver. We like gold.”. Levi — visibly shy — glances at Salas as he dribbles an imaginary basketball and dances,...
Buy Black Business Spotlight: Dallas/Ft. Worth Black Business Network Group, Dallas Black Expo and Dallas Black Business.

Lydia Randle is the founder of Dallas/Ft. Worth Black Business Network Group, Dallas Black Expo and the President of Dallas Black Business. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Lydia is a life coach, aviation safety specialist, spa owner and more with Bachelors degree from Southern University and an MBA from the University of Houston. Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/groups/935495459851576/
