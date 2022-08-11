The free, drive-through service is open to the public and any community member in need of food support; interested volunteers can sign up now. The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will partner to bring a mobile food pantry to campus on Friday, Aug. 19, from 8-11 a.m. (or until the food runs out.) And with college students not yet on campus, UNT Dallas is seeking volunteers to help out that day. If interested, sign up here or, for questions, email Eronia King at eronia.king@untdallas.edu.

