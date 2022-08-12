ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead, 4 injured in riot at northern Mexico border prison

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Two inmates were killed Thursday in a fight between rival gangs at a prison in Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican border city across from El Paso, Texas, officials said.

The prosecutors' office in the border state of Chihuahua said Thursday that authorities called in the army and National Guard to control the fight at the Number 3 prison.

The office said the dispute was between “rival gangs,” but did not identify which groups were involved. It had earlier reported three dead, but later said two died and four inmates were injured in the fight.

Ciudad Juarez has seen years of battles between gangs like the Artistas Asesinos, backed by the Sinaloa cartel, and the La Linea and Aztecas gangs and the Juarez cartel.

IN THIS ARTICLE
