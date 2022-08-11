Read full article on original website
WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
mountain-topmedia.com
K-9 helps deputies make fentanyl arrest
TOMAHAWK, Ky. — A Johnson County man was arrested in Martin County Sunday, after a drug trafficking complaint turned up a substantial quantity of fentanyl. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk Sunday evening. There, they encountered Michael Meade, 23, of Hager Hill. Sheriff’s K-9 Zoe was...
2 Ashland men sentenced for meth trafficking
Two Ashland men were sentenced to 72 months and 137 months in federal prison on multiple charges on Monday.
k105.com
Eastern Ky. father has self-inflicted gunshot wound, 12-year-old daughter found shot to death
A young eastern Kentucky girl has been found shot to death and her father is hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday morning at approximately 11:00, deputies responded to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Upon arriving, police found that Stacy Collins had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Highlands Appalachian Regional Hospital.
Man and woman facing charges after Uneeda traffic stop
UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday, July 31 traffic stop in the Uneeda area has resulted in the arrest of a man and woman on various charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, while conducting road patrols in Uneeda, Boone County deputies stopped a vehicle for equipment violations.
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
Metro News
Man charged in fair road collision
MASON COUNTY. W.V.a. — A man is charged with DUI causing injury after hitting 5 people walking near the Mason County Fair. Deputies allege Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, was driving drunk when he struck the pedestrians near the fair’s front gate Friday night. Four of the 5 were...
Driver who allegedly injured 5 people at W.Va. fair charged with DUI
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The driver who allegedly hit five people at the Mason County Fair is now being charged for driving under the influence, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Five people hit by car near fairgrounds in W.Va. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, allegedly lost control of […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
WSAZ
Sheriff: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after hitting people walking to county fair
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATED: 7:30 p.m., 8/13/22. A driver, accused of hitting several people with his car at the Mason County fair has been arrested. The Mason County sheriff confirms to WSAZ, Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, has been charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury. Sturgeon is being...
Greenup Co. Coroner finds remains of 30-year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday. The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California. The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family. Anyone with […]
wchstv.com
Vehicle crashes, goes over embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a vehicle went over an embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston, but it didn’t end up in the water. Police and EMS were at the scene of the crash that occurred about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Kanawha Boulevard E.
Ironton Tribune
South Point remains identified as Boyd County man
SOUTH POINT — South Point police have identified a set of human remains found in the village last month. Police chief Chris Mahjer said on Friday, that through dental records, they were able to identify the remains as being those of Edward Tate Jr, 33, of Boyd County, Kentucky, who had gone missing more than a year ago. He was last seen by family on March 7, 2021, after leaving home in his car in the morning to get food for the family.
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
Metro News
Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
WSAZ
Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
wchstv.com
Police release more details, identify victim in overnight Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 9:20 a.m., 8/12/22. Charleston police have released more details on an overnight shooting where a person was shot multiple times. Zion Mitchell, 22, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was shot in the head, neck and bicep during an incident in the 1700 block of Washington Street West overnight, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Charleston Police investigating West Side shooting
Charleston Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head late Thursday evening.
WSAZ
Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
