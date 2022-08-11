ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

‘Depressing’ building permits office to move from Jefferson Boulevard to North Dallas

The City of Dallas voted last week to fund relocation of its messy building-permits center to North Dallas after 36 years on Jefferson Boulevard in Oak Cliff. City Council authorized spending more than $14.1-million for the purchase of 7800 Ricchi Tower, an 11-story building at 7800 N. Stemmons Freeway at Mockingbird. The building has a garage with 700 parking spaces. Redesign and renovation of the first, second, fifth and ninth floors is expected to begin in October, according to an email update from Mayor Pro-Tem Chad West.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Wildcat Club to host Fall Sports Kickoff

The Lake Highlands Wildcat Club will host their 5th annual Fall Sports Kickoff Wednesday featuring football, volleyball, cross country, golf, swimming, diving, tennis and wrestling. Coaches will introduce their players, and the band, cheerleaders, Highlandettes and Bell Boys will cheer the teams. The rally will be inside the MAC, LH’s...
COPPELL, TX
advocatemag.com

Watch: New DISD Superintendent’s back-to-school welcome

Dallas ISD started the new school year Monday with a new superintendent. The school board hired Stephanie Elizalde, who previously served as chief of schools officer for DISD, in May. Most recently the superintendent of Austin ISD, Elizalde says in a back-to-school video that returning to the district is “the...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

RISD schools receive accountability ratings again

The results are in— Richardson ISD earned a B rating as a district in accountability ratings this year. For the first time since the 2018-2019 school year, the Texas Education Agency resumed the rating system, which measures what students are learning and how well they’re prepared for the next grade or level.
RICHARDSON, TX

