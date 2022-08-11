The City of Dallas voted last week to fund relocation of its messy building-permits center to North Dallas after 36 years on Jefferson Boulevard in Oak Cliff. City Council authorized spending more than $14.1-million for the purchase of 7800 Ricchi Tower, an 11-story building at 7800 N. Stemmons Freeway at Mockingbird. The building has a garage with 700 parking spaces. Redesign and renovation of the first, second, fifth and ninth floors is expected to begin in October, according to an email update from Mayor Pro-Tem Chad West.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO