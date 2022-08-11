ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Compton installs first set of Botts' Dots meant to stop street takeovers

Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city's streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to perform stunts in intersections."It's all fun until something happens," said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. "It's all fun until somebody gets hurt."According to Spicer, the city spent over $4,000 to place raised pavement markers called Botts' Dots — originally made to mark lanes on highways and freeways —  at four of the most popular intersections for takeovers by the end of this week. Officials hope these markers, placed in the shape of a cross, will...
COMPTON, CA
citywatchla.com

Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits

Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Fire Engulfs Back House, Multiple Vehicles in Downey

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A house fire in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon included multiple burning vehicles. The Downey Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire around 12:35 p.m. Aug. 15, on the 13100 block of Verdure Avenue. Downey Police Department and firefighters arrived on scene...
DOWNEY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6

Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
PASADENA, CA
nypressnews.com

Structure fire burning at Downtown LA 8-story high rise

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire that broke out at a high rise building in Downtown LA. The unoccupied 8-story commercial building is located on the 1624 block of S. San Pedro Boulevard. It’s unclear how the fire started but LAFD crews are in an offensive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard

INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

L.A. County lifeguard dies

A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Careening car crashes through downtown L.A. storefront

A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Los Angeles building Sunday afternoon. The two-car collision at about 2:30 p.m. sent what appeared to be a black vehicle into a storefront at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and footage of the scene […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
weho.org

City of West Hollywood Implements ‘All-Walk’ Phase at Crosswalks at Santa Monica and N. Robertson Boulevards on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Nights from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

As part of an ongoing citywide effort to enhance pedestrian safety, starting on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the City of West Hollywood will implement a nighttime “all-walk” pedestrian-only phase for the crosswalks at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and N. Robertson Boulevard on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Ventura County Supervisor Killed in Traffic Collision

Ventura County is mourning the loss of its Supervisor, Carmen Ramirez, who died Friday after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Oxnard. Ramirez, 73, was walking within a crosswalk at the intersection of West Seventh and South A Streets at 6:40 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a 2020 GMC Sierra 2500, according to the Oxnard Police Department.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

