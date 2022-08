Prior to Ohio State’s annual clash with rival Michigan last November, Josh Fryar went through Ohio State’s usual warm-up routine until he heard a pop. Unknown to him at the time, Fryar had torn his ACL. Despite the typically catastrophic nature of the injury, he still suited up and played special teams snaps for the Buckeyes in the 42-27 loss.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO