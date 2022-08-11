Last year’s historic Cincinnati Bearcats team had very few flaws, but a glaring one was the kicking unit. After losing senior kicker Cole Smith to graduation this year, the kicking team is looking to turn over a new leaf for this season. Kerry Coombs will be tasked with revamping the special teams for the 2022 season, where he’ll have some familiar faces and new contributors looking to make a name for themselves.

