This Could be Your Year to Win a Dallas Cowboys Flyway Trip
Your chance to register to win a trip to a Dallas Cowboys game is back again. We make it really easy for you to enter, so no excuses as to why you couldn't or shouldn't sign up. We want the die-hard Dallas Cowboy fans to sign up for these trips...
East Texas Favorite Weatherman is Returning to Your Television
We've been keeping you up to date on the health and recovery of KLTV 7's head meteorologist Mark Scirto after he suffered a stroke while in Dallas in May of this year. All Mark was needing from us was our multitude of prayers and well wishes as he worked with his doctors and in his daily rehab so he could get back to a normal life and back on the air to give us our daily 7 day forecast. Well, we are proud to pass along some great news about Mark Scirto.
DFW Airline Agent Suspended After This Scary Airport Fight Video Goes Viral
Airports aren't for the faint of heart these days. We may not be in the thick of it like we were during mask season, but folks get crazy when they travel. If you missed it, Spirit Airlines has responded to this wild viral DFW fight video out of Dallas, TX, last week.
Get a Mouth Watering Look at the 2022 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10
Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2022 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.
Horse Lovers Dream Property Coming To Auction In Millsap, Texas
Your equestrian dreams could come true with this horse farm located west of Dallas in Millsap, Texas near Weatherford. This is an early sneak peek of the auction, so there isn't a starting bid just yet. This secluded 36-acre property is located at 1615 Doss Road in Millsap, Texas. There...
See Famous Haunted Hotel in Mineral Wells, Texas Come Alive [Video]
You could write several books about the haunted history of the Baker Hotel and Spa in Mineral Wells, Texas. It all started in the 1880s, when people came to the city in droves to sample the magical mineral water, later known as Crazy Water. The mineral-rich liquid was said to heal those who used it.
Fort Worth, Texas Home With 200 Acres of Land For Sale Almost a Year
Even though the housing market in Texas has been crazy lately, especially the last couple of years, that hasn’t stopped people from wanting to move to Texas. The real estate prices here are still much better than what you will find in other parts of the country so that is one thing that attracts others to move here. But I was shocked to find such a gorgeous piece of property in Fort Worth, Texas with 200 acres of land that has been for sale almost a full year now.
