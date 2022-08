Raul Rosas Jr. has already made history and is on the verge of more. Rosas (5-0), who is just 17, signed Monday to fight Sept. 20 on Dana White’s Contender Series against fellow bantamweight Mando Gutierrez (7-1). A person with knowledge of the situation informed MMA Junkie of the matchup Tuesday but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. The bout was first reported by ESPN Deportes after Rosas shared the news on social media.

