Seahawks just might have the next Richard Sherman in Tariq Woolen

By Luke Easterling
 4 days ago
When you’re 6-4, 205 pounds, and do what Tariq Woolen did at the 2022 NFL Scouting combine, you typically don’t last long on draft weekend.

That wasn’t the case for Woolen, the No. 58 overall player on our board, who waited around until the fifth round to hear his name called.

The lucky team that snatched him up with the 153rd overall selection in this year’s draft? The Seattle Seahawks, a club that knows a thing or two about stealing shutdown corners with rare mental and physical tools in the fifth round.

Back in 2011, the Seahawks spent pick No. 154 on a big, physical corner from Stanford named Richard Sherman, who would log three straight first-team All-Pro nods during his tenure in Seattle.

It’s unfair to compare anyone to Sherman, who was perhaps the league’s best corner for a decent stretch of his career, thanks in large part to his rare combination of instincts, intelligence and competitiveness, to go along with impressive size and length.

But it’s impossible not to draw the connection between how quickly Sherman developed into a dominant force for the “Legion of Boom,” and the early returns from Woolen during his first training camp:

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is right when he points out that Woolen’s college film from his days at UTSA was inconsistent at best. Despite his rare physical gifts, Woolen’s technique was often sloppy, and sometimes completely nonexistent.

That said, you can’t teach the rare combination of size and athleticism Woolen brings to the table, and he’s already proving to be the kind of coachable player who can put in the necessary work to maximize those traits at the next level.

While most folks will be focused on how Seattle’s offense responds after Russell Wilson’s departure, the Seahawks’ defense also has plenty of questions to answer if the team wants to be competitive this year and beyond.

It looks like they might have a future star in Woolen, and a potential cornerstone player they can build the secondary around, much like they did with Sherman in their Super Bowl glory days.

Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
