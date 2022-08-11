Read full article on original website
Virginia Business
258 Va. companies make this year’s Inc. 5000
Richmond IT staffing agency is top-ranked in state at No. 20. This year, 258 Virginia companies made the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies. Inc. magazine released the annual compendium Tuesday. Coming in at No. 20 overall, Summit Human Capital was the top-ranked Virginia...
Virginia Business
Virginia Lottery reports record $3.75B in revenue
The Virginia Lottery posted record sales of $3.75 billion and a record of almost $779.6 million in profits for fiscal year 2022, the lottery’s board announced Tuesday. Sales increased roughly 15% from last year, and the lottery’s profits increased about 1.9% over the prior fiscal year’s record. The lottery’s fiscal year ends on June 30.
Virginia Business
Fluence announces next CEO, president
Julian Nebreda will take over Arlington energy unicorn on Sept. 1. Julian Nebreda will become Arlington-based energy storage and digital applications company Fluence Energy Inc.’s president and CEO on Sept. 1. Nebrada succeeds Manuel Pérez Dubuc, who will step down on Aug. 31. Nebreda has been a Fluence board...
