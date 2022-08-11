ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 6

The Gman
3d ago

With Mayweather playing games this fight will never happen. I mean Gervonta only got a win over Cruz because of his partnership with Mayweather. That should’ve been a loss which is why he said no to a rematch 🤣. I wish he would fight Garcia or Haney though so we can get this show of young stars in the road

Reply(2)
4
Related
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Teofimo Lopez Stops Pedro Campa!

By Ken Hissner: At Resorts World Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday over ESPN and ESPN+ Bob Arum (Top Rank) presented in the Main Event former IBF, WBO and WBA Lightweight champion now Super Lightweight Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez, of Brooklyn, New York stopped Pedro “Ropa” Campa of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, in the seventh round after scoring a knockdown for the vacant WBO International and NABF titles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Oscar De La Hoya
Person
Jojo
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Javier Fortuna
Person
Devin Haney
Daily Mail

'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail

Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Preview: Broner vs Figueroa

By Brad Marchetti: Saturday, August 20th welterweight contender Adrien Broner will return from an 18-month layoff to face top-30 veteran Omar Figueroa Jr. in a scrap that could make or break the career of either fighter. Broner vs Figueroa betting odds for the 12-rounder from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida has the popular Broner instilled as a -200 betting favorite with 80 of the action on the favorite.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BoxingNews24.com

Figueroa Jr. vs Lipinets This Saturday Live On Showtime®

In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
BoxingNews24.com

Rolly Romero’s trainer says Shakur and Haney are playing it safe

By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s coach Bullet Cromwell says he sees Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney as examples of fighters that have been playing it safe with their careers. Bullett feels that Rolly and Canelo Alvarez are fighters that aren’t protecting their careers. He states...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Bob Arum On Tyson Fury: “You’ve Got To Take Everything That Tyson Says With A Grain Of Salt”

Tyson Fury has been making quite a lot of news lately. First, he called out fellow heavyweight Derek Chisora, who he’s battled and bested twice. Then the towering Englishman announced that he had a new trainer in Isaac Lowe. Then, if that wasn’t enough, the undefeated WBC and lineal champion of the world announced his retirement yet again. Still, Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, isn’t really buying any of it. Speaking to FightHub, Arum let the world know exactly how he sees things in regard to his fighter. “Tyson likes the microphones and the cameras’ focus on him,” he said when asked about Fury calling out Chisora.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash

In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua says he didn’t want to “hurt” Usyk in first fight

By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua claims that his intent wasn’t to “hurt” Oleksandr Usyk last September when the two fought in London. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) says he wanted to show that he could go 12 rounds and box as well as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me

Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr vs. Benn “will be biggest pay-per-view we’ve ever done” said Eddie Hearn

By Robert Segal: Promoter Eddie Hearn is predicting that Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn will be the biggest pay-per-view Matchroom Boxing has ever done. What would be really impressive is if the Eubank Jr-Benn fight brings in more PPV buys than Saturday’s rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, as well as the September 17th trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego

Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy