The Gman
3d ago
With Mayweather playing games this fight will never happen. I mean Gervonta only got a win over Cruz because of his partnership with Mayweather. That should’ve been a loss which is why he said no to a rematch 🤣. I wish he would fight Garcia or Haney though so we can get this show of young stars in the road
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Teofimo Lopez Stops Pedro Campa!
By Ken Hissner: At Resorts World Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday over ESPN and ESPN+ Bob Arum (Top Rank) presented in the Main Event former IBF, WBO and WBA Lightweight champion now Super Lightweight Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez, of Brooklyn, New York stopped Pedro “Ropa” Campa of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, in the seventh round after scoring a knockdown for the vacant WBO International and NABF titles.
Boxing Scene
Figueroa To Broner: Don't Use Mental Health As Excuse Now; You've Been Undisciplined, Not Taking Camp Seriously
The pre-dawn admission of mental health issues preventing Adrien Broner from moving forward with his next fight has garnered sympathy from many in the industry. Not included among that list is the opponent he left behind in the process. Omar Figueroa was not in a forgiving mood upon learning that...
BoxingNews24.com
“Usyk does the same thing again” to Joshua says Barry McGuigan
By Craig Daly: Former world champion Barry McGuigan thinks Anthony Joshua has a “great chance” of avenging his loss to Oleksandr Usyk next Saturday, but he feels that in the back of his mind, we’ll see a repeat of what happened to AJ last time. The second...
BoxingNews24.com
Excluding Tyson Fury, Can Any Other Top Heavyweight Beat Deontay Wilder?
By Vince D’Writer: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs), is in the process of finalizing a deal to make his return to the ring on October 15 to face Robert Helenius at the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, live on Fox pay-per-view.
'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail
Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
BoxingNews24.com
Preview: Broner vs Figueroa
By Brad Marchetti: Saturday, August 20th welterweight contender Adrien Broner will return from an 18-month layoff to face top-30 veteran Omar Figueroa Jr. in a scrap that could make or break the career of either fighter. Broner vs Figueroa betting odds for the 12-rounder from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida has the popular Broner instilled as a -200 betting favorite with 80 of the action on the favorite.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez’s confidence will be back after knocking out Pedro Campa says Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley says he expects former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez to regain his self-confidence with a knockout tonight against Pedro Campa on ESPN at the Resorts World Las Vegas. Top Rank isn’t saying it, but Teofimo’s career will be on the line tonight against Campa (34-1-1,...
BoxingNews24.com
Figueroa Jr. vs Lipinets This Saturday Live On Showtime®
In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
Shocking footage emerges of Jake Paul getting into a fight with YouTuber in club
Footage has emerged of Jake Paul getting into altercation with a YouTuber in a Miami club. Paul, having had his scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden postponed this month, was out on the town on Friday night. And a video doing the rounds on social media...
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero’s trainer says Shakur and Haney are playing it safe
By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s coach Bullet Cromwell says he sees Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney as examples of fighters that have been playing it safe with their careers. Bullett feels that Rolly and Canelo Alvarez are fighters that aren’t protecting their careers. He states...
Jake Paul Says Israel Adesanya Is ‘Probably’ The Only UFC Fighter He Won’t Fight, Nate Diaz Fight Will Happen
Jake Paul won’t fight Israel Adesanya. There is a whole list of current and former UFC fighters that the YouTuber turned pro boxer will fight, but the reigning defending UFC middleweight champion is not one of them. ‘Only UFC fighter I wouldn’t fight’. In a recent interview with...
UFC・
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Tyson Fury: “You’ve Got To Take Everything That Tyson Says With A Grain Of Salt”
Tyson Fury has been making quite a lot of news lately. First, he called out fellow heavyweight Derek Chisora, who he’s battled and bested twice. Then the towering Englishman announced that he had a new trainer in Isaac Lowe. Then, if that wasn’t enough, the undefeated WBC and lineal champion of the world announced his retirement yet again. Still, Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, isn’t really buying any of it. Speaking to FightHub, Arum let the world know exactly how he sees things in regard to his fighter. “Tyson likes the microphones and the cameras’ focus on him,” he said when asked about Fury calling out Chisora.
Boxing Scene
Omar Figueroa, Sergey Lipinets Promise Fireworks in Crossroads Clash
In an all-action crossroads clash, former world champions Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. and Sergey Lipinets will battle in a 12-round WBC Super Lightweight title eliminator headlining live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, August 20 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. in a Premier Boxing Champions Event.
BoxingNews24.com
Joshua says he didn’t want to “hurt” Usyk in first fight
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua claims that his intent wasn’t to “hurt” Oleksandr Usyk last September when the two fought in London. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) says he wanted to show that he could go 12 rounds and box as well as the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
Boxing Scene
Broner: Maidana Wants To Do A Rematch, Exhibition; I’d Love To Get In The Ring With Him Again
At least one party is up for making a rematch between Adrien Broner vs. Marcos Maidana. Multiple-division champion Broner indicated in a recent interview that his former nemesis, the hard hitting and now retired Maidana, reached out to him on social media about getting together for a rematch, if only as an exhibition bout.
Boxing Scene
Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me
Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr vs. Benn “will be biggest pay-per-view we’ve ever done” said Eddie Hearn
By Robert Segal: Promoter Eddie Hearn is predicting that Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn will be the biggest pay-per-view Matchroom Boxing has ever done. What would be really impressive is if the Eubank Jr-Benn fight brings in more PPV buys than Saturday’s rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, as well as the September 17th trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC president to give Tyson Fury 2 weeks to confirm retirement until Aug.26th
By Charles Brun: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed that his organization will be giving heavyweight champion Tyson Fury two weeks until August 26th to confirm in writing that he’s retiring from the sport. If Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) puts pen to paper to confirm his retirement, the WBC...
Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego
Tonight’s UFC San Diego event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup featuring Marlon Vera taking on Dominick Cruz. Vera (20-7 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner pulls out of Omar Figueroa Jr fight due to mental health problems
By Sam Volz: Adrien Broner has pulled out of his fight this Saturday, August 20th, against Omar Figueroa Jr, saying that he has mental health issues right now that he has to deal with. Broner vs. Figueroa Jr was supposed to headline this Saturday night on Showtime from the Seminole...
