Tyson Fury has been making quite a lot of news lately. First, he called out fellow heavyweight Derek Chisora, who he’s battled and bested twice. Then the towering Englishman announced that he had a new trainer in Isaac Lowe. Then, if that wasn’t enough, the undefeated WBC and lineal champion of the world announced his retirement yet again. Still, Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, isn’t really buying any of it. Speaking to FightHub, Arum let the world know exactly how he sees things in regard to his fighter. “Tyson likes the microphones and the cameras’ focus on him,” he said when asked about Fury calling out Chisora.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO