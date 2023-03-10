Open in App
UFC Fight Night Livestream: How to Watch MMA Online for Free

By Oscar Hartzog,

5 days ago

UFC’s numbered events might get the most attention, but UFC Fight Night should also be on every MMA fan’s watchlist.

With young, up-and-coming talent and occasional appearances from established fighters, UFC Fight Night serves up everything we love about professional MMA. The events are a great way to get familiar with new stars, and, of course, see some thrilling fights.

One significant draw with UFC Fight Night events is that they’re streaming for free, and not on a pay-per-view system. Read on for all the details of the fighting series, including how to watch UFC Fight Night online and when to catch the next event.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night Online

Looking to livestream UFC Fight Night online? You’ll need an ESPN+ subscription . ESPN+’s streaming service now has exclusive rights to the MMA promotion, so you’ll need to be an ESPN+ member to watch any UFC events — including UFC Fight Night.

Buy ESPN+ Subscription $9.99+

Luckily, once you get an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll be able to livestream UFC Fight Night for free online. And because ESPN+ is a streaming service, you can use it to watch UFC Fight Night on your smart TV, streaming devices, laptop, phone, or tablet.

ESPN+ currently costs $9.99 a month , or $99.99 a year (the annual plan saves you about 20%).

Stream UFC Fight Night With the Disney Bundle Deal

If you want to score some serious savings, consider getting the Disney streaming bundle . This deal gets you ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu — all for just $12.99 a month . If you already have Disney+ and/or Hulu, we suggest canceling your subscriptions and signing up for the Disney bundle to save on all three streaming services.

Buy Disney Bundle $12.99

How to Stream UFC Fight Night Online Free

Although you can livestream UFC Fight Night for free online if you already have an ESPN+ subscription , ESPN+ does not have a free trial at the moment, making it hard to watch UFC Fight Night without paying anything.

However, there is a way to get ESPN+ for free — and subsequently stream UFC Fight Night for free: Verizon is offering the Disney bundle for free for six months with select Unlimited plans , meaning you can sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan and get six months of ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for free. This is a great hack to livestream UFC Fight Night for free online (if you’re also in need of a new phone plan).

Buy ESPN+ Free Trial Verizon

When Is UFC Fight Night?

UFC Fight Night events typically happen twice a month on Saturday evenings, airing at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

UFC Fight Night events never happen on the same night as UFC numbered events, so you won’t need to miss a Fight Night to watch a big match.

UFC Fight Night Events Schedule

A few exciting UFC Fight Night events are on the horizon for March. Up next is a bantamweight match between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili on March 11, followed by another bantamweight fight between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen on March 25.

Check out the full UFC schedule here .

