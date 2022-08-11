HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Local priest Father Jim Sichko has been receiving donations from people hoping to help out flood victims through him. Today he went to Hindman Settlement School to give out $5,000 worth of Amazon gift cards to flood victims. Sichko, who is based out of Lexington, says the visit was in honor of two people who spoke highly of the area.

HINDMAN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO