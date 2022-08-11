ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

wymt.com

Pikeville first responders hit the green to raise some green

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s first responders hit the green Monday to bring in some money for the city’s community outreach fund. The Christmas With a First Responder golf scramble brought in thousands of dollars, which will go toward the city’s Christmas and school supplies programs. The...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314. The mobile centers will...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Issues & Answers: Donovan Blackburn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down to talk with Pikeville Medical Center President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. The interview covers who the hospital is helping with flood relief and about Project HEART. You can...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Local priest donates $5,000 worth of Amazon gift cards to Hindman

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Local priest Father Jim Sichko has been receiving donations from people hoping to help out flood victims through him. Today he went to Hindman Settlement School to give out $5,000 worth of Amazon gift cards to flood victims. Sichko, who is based out of Lexington, says the visit was in honor of two people who spoke highly of the area.
HINDMAN, KY
wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: Lawrence County Bulldogs

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs are hoping this is the year to break out of a tough district and put Louisa on the map. After losing to Belfry in the regular season and the playoffs, Lawrence County is eager to host the Pirates this year. “I think that’s an...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
