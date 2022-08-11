Read full article on original website
Pikeville first responders hit the green to raise some green
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s first responders hit the green Monday to bring in some money for the city’s community outreach fund. The Christmas With a First Responder golf scramble brought in thousands of dollars, which will go toward the city’s Christmas and school supplies programs. The...
FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314. The mobile centers will...
Mayking Fire Department in Letcher County offers free showers and laundry services
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - From preparing homecooked meals to handing out supplies, the Mayking Fire Department in Letcher County has received help from all over the Commonwealth and beyond. ”Ohio, Indiana, its just been everywhere,” said Mayking Fire Department Assistant Chief Charles Polly. “Fire departments, churches, disaster relief groups,...
Issues & Answers: Donovan Blackburn
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down to talk with Pikeville Medical Center President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. The interview covers who the hospital is helping with flood relief and about Project HEART. You can...
Local priest donates $5,000 worth of Amazon gift cards to Hindman
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Local priest Father Jim Sichko has been receiving donations from people hoping to help out flood victims through him. Today he went to Hindman Settlement School to give out $5,000 worth of Amazon gift cards to flood victims. Sichko, who is based out of Lexington, says the visit was in honor of two people who spoke highly of the area.
‘False hope, red tape and disappointment’: FEMA officials meet with flood victims discussing eligibility and appeals
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA representatives and county officials met at Dorton Elementary Monday night to help work through possible frustrations flood victims may have. The bleachers were full of flood victims saying FEMA is only providing false hope, red tape and disappointment. One woman said she received money,...
‘Cowboy loves ya:’ Retired veteran visits Hindman to encourage flood victims
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has been in Hindman for two weeks cheering on people who pass him by. From applause to salutes, Graham has signaled his support. “Hi kids how we doin. Cowboy loves ya,” he said to some children in the backseat of a car passing by.
Pigskin Previews 2022: Lawrence County Bulldogs
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs are hoping this is the year to break out of a tough district and put Louisa on the map. After losing to Belfry in the regular season and the playoffs, Lawrence County is eager to host the Pirates this year. “I think that’s an...
Two mountain natives named to Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Mr. Basketball 2010 Elisha Justice and former Buckhorn star Peggy Gay have been named to the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame. Justice won a state title with Shelby Valley in 2010 and was named Sweet 16 MVP. He went on to play college basketball at Louisville.
