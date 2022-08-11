GAINESVILLE, Fla. (BVM) – In football, the saying that defense wins championships rings true in Florida as the area has been home to a number of NFL defensive standouts including legends Deion Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Jack Youngblood as well as current stars Joey and Nick Bosa, Lavonte David and Patrick Peterson to name only a few. Given the track record of success of Floridian defensive players at the game’s highest levels, it comes as no surprise that scouts are intrigued by the wealth of talented defensive stalwarts that the state has to offer heading into the 2022 season.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO