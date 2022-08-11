Read full article on original website
Top 10 Texas QBs for 2022 HS football season
AUSTIN, Texas (BVM) – It’d be a tough task to find high school football better than the product that exists in the Lone Star State. With three teams in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25, there will be plenty of high-end talent taking the field this fall in the state of Texas.
Top 10 Florida defensive players for 2022 HS football season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (BVM) – In football, the saying that defense wins championships rings true in Florida as the area has been home to a number of NFL defensive standouts including legends Deion Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Jack Youngblood as well as current stars Joey and Nick Bosa, Lavonte David and Patrick Peterson to name only a few. Given the track record of success of Floridian defensive players at the game’s highest levels, it comes as no surprise that scouts are intrigued by the wealth of talented defensive stalwarts that the state has to offer heading into the 2022 season.
