Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney’s Relationship Timeline: Collaboration, Marriage and More

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Love song gone wrong. Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney were married for three years before shocking fans with their 2022 split.

The "Everywhere" singer and the Black Keys artist met at a party in 2015 and formed a close friendship, with Carney helping Branch produce her album Hopeless Romantic . "The record wouldn't have seen the light of day had he not been involved," the Arizona native gushed to Billboard in March 2017, adding that recording together "felt like us against the world."

Branch continued, "Pat has said, ‘I remember seeing you on MTV in the early 2000s and thinking you were really cute.' It’s like, why couldn't we have just met each other in our twenties? We would have saved so much heartache!"

The "Lonely Boy" performer proposed to Branch later that year. "Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for," the songwriter wrote via Instagram in July 2017. "Thirty-four might be the best year yet."

One year later, the couple welcomed their son, Rhys, and the little one attended his parents nuptials in April 2019. "Favorite moment of 2019. Hands down✨❤️," Branch captioned a PDA photo from her wedding day several months after the New Orleans ceremony.

Along with Rhys, the Grammy winner is the mother of daughter Owen, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Teddy Landau in 2005. The former couple were married from 2004 to 2015.

After revealing in late 2020 that she suffered a miscarriage, Branch and Carney welcomed their second child together , daughter Willie, in February 2022. The "Are You Happy Now?" artist went on to praise her man in a sweet Father's Day tribute four months later, writing, "This guy makes our world go around and we love him so ❤️ I'm sorry you didn't get to golf yesterday, Patrick! #FathersDay 🏆."

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that the duo had called it quits . "To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch told Us in a statement at the time. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Scroll down to relive the duo's romance pre-split:

Us Weekly

