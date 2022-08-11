Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtva.com
Two hurt, two detained after shooting at Tupelo park
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Two teens are recovering after being shot at a Tupelo Park. Major Chuck McDougald with Tupelo Police confirmed with WTVA that the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell road. Officers found a teen with gunshot wounds. That person was...
actionnews5.com
2 teens shot in Tupelo, 2 suspects detained
TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - Two teens were injured Monday night as a result of a shooting at Theron Nickels Park in Tupelo, police say. Tupelo police responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m., where they located one teen with multiple gunshot wounds and another with a graze wound. The more...
Fire damages Mississippi church where Faulkner was married
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi church where William Faulkner was married nearly a century ago has been heavily damaged in a fire. College Hill Presbyterian Church, northwest of Oxford, caught fire Saturday night and burned more than three hours, the Oxford Eagle reported. The congregation was founded in...
wtva.com
Fire won't stop services at historic church in Lafayette County
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire at a historic church is under investigation in Lafayette County. The fire at the College Hill Presbyterian Church happened late Saturday night, Aug. 13. The church was founded in 1835 and the original sanctuary was built in 1844. It is said to be the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Vina man killed in Monday morning crash
RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist died Monday morning, Aug. 15 in a crash in Franklin County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at approximately 10:55 on County Road 88 east of Red Bay. Brandon George, 39, of Vina, died after his motorcycle struck a...
wcbi.com
Former Columbus Waffle House employee indicted on a murder charge
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus Waffle House employee is indicted on a murder charge. Hezekiah Manigo was indicted for second degree murder by a Lowndes County grand jury. Investigators believe Manigo and 28-year-old Davartex Fisher got into an argument about an order. Fisher was a customer there...
wtva.com
New Albany High School put on soft lockdown Monday morning; no danger identified
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany High School was put on a soft lockdown Monday morning, Aug. 15. According to the school district, the lockdown lasted 15 minutes. "No students or staff members were ever in danger," the district posted on social media. "This was done strictly as a precaution as law enforcement investigated areas near the school."
bobgermanylaw.com
Richmond, MS - Lee County Police Investigating Death of Kevon Page on Hwy 371
Tupelo, MS (August 13, 2022) - A man who was struck by a driver on a state highway on Thursday, August 4th has passed away due to the severity of his injuries. 21-year-old Kevon Page, a resident of Tupelo, was hit by a car as he was walking alongside Highway 371 in Richmond at about 6:00 a.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
desotocountynews.com
New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community
New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
wtva.com
One injured in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating an early morning Saturday shooting. According to Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville St. to the report of a gunshot victim. The victim was transported for treatment. The incident is under investigation. They ask...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Christopher Lick was sentenced to 78 months in prison
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman is sentenced to more than six years in prision for fraudulently claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money. Christopher Lick was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison. Court documents say Lick devised a scheme to get PPP funds for...
Commercial Dispatch
Crawford man killed on Highway 45A Friday morning
A pedestrian was killed in an early morning accident on Highway 45 Alternate, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Thomas Brown, Jr., 37, of Crawford, was struck and killed at about 4 a.m. Friday, Merchant said. Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said Brown was walking...
wtva.com
Lee County sheriff wants employees to get COVID relief money
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff appealed to supervisors Monday morning, Aug. 15 to allow certified full and part-time employees to receive payment through the federal COVID-19 relief program. The federal government distributed funds to states for emergency workers who worked through the pandemic, including law enforcement officers....
wtva.com
Starkville man to spend almost 7 years in prison for PPP fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man will spend 78 months in prison for more than $6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. Christopher Lick, 46, received the sentence on Friday, Aug. 12. According to court documents, he filed false loan applications with banks providing PPP loans. Rather than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Attention 2 Detail in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — People with a passion for cars can go to work accessorizing them. This includes wrapping them and attaching accessories such as spoilers and ground effects. Attention 2 Detail in Tupelo will work on most any car. "We deal with multiple vehicles, multiple vehicles per day,"...
radio7media.com
Homicide Investigation Continues - Subject Charged
A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING IN COLBERT COUNTY ALABAMA AND A MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEATH OF 33-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER PARRISH. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, TUSCUMBIA POLICE HAVE CHARGED MARLAN PHILLIPS, 32, WITH TWO FELONY COUNTS, MURDER AND ABUSE OF A CORPSE. PARRISH’S BODY WAS WITH MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS ON THURSDAY MORNING AT A RESIDENCE ON MONROE DRIVE WHEN EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 11:30. PHILLIPS WHO RESIDED WITH PARRISH WAS NOT ON SCENE AT THE TIME OFFICIALS ARRIVED BUT WAS APPRENDED HOURS LATER. MARLAN IS IN THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL WITH BOND SET AT 500 THOUSAND DOLLARS.
bobgermanylaw.com
Crawford, MS - Thomas C. Brown Jr. Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Hwy 45 Alternate
Crawford, MS (August 13, 2022) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a pedestrian fatality on Friday, August 12th in Lowndes County. According to sources, at about 4:00 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer as he walked alongside the northbound side of Highway 45 Alternate halfway between Artesia and Crawford.
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS - Jackson Ave W Site of Injury-Causing Accident
Oxford, MS (August 07, 2022) - Police officers and other response teams were called to the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday, August 6th in Oxford. According to a local source, the incident took place at about 11:00 p.m. in the 2600th block of Jackson Avenue West, near Popeyes.
Comments / 1