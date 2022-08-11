A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING IN COLBERT COUNTY ALABAMA AND A MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEATH OF 33-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER PARRISH. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, TUSCUMBIA POLICE HAVE CHARGED MARLAN PHILLIPS, 32, WITH TWO FELONY COUNTS, MURDER AND ABUSE OF A CORPSE. PARRISH’S BODY WAS WITH MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS ON THURSDAY MORNING AT A RESIDENCE ON MONROE DRIVE WHEN EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 11:30. PHILLIPS WHO RESIDED WITH PARRISH WAS NOT ON SCENE AT THE TIME OFFICIALS ARRIVED BUT WAS APPRENDED HOURS LATER. MARLAN IS IN THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL WITH BOND SET AT 500 THOUSAND DOLLARS.

COLBERT COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO