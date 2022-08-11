ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened early Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 2:55 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. 83rd and Florist.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee stabbing: Man wounded after argument near 15th and Grant

MILWAUKEE - A 47-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near 15th and Grant on the city's south side Monday afternoon, Aug. 15. Officials say the stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. Their investigation shows the stabbing appears to be the result of an argument. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 37th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot near 37th and North Monday evening, Aug. 15. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee south side domestic stabbing, teen, woman hurt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy and woman, ages 15 and 40, were seriously hurt in a domestic stabbing Monday morning, Aug. 15 near 6th and Orchard. A Milwaukee man, 18, was arrested. Neighbors told FOX6 News they heard a lot of loud arguing before police showed up around 9:30 a.m....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 man dead, found in alley near 76th and Vienna

MILWAUKEE - One man is dead following a shooting near 76th and Vienna on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was found in an alley. He was pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say

Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee double shooting; woman dead, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday night, Aug. 13 near Buffum and Clarke. It happened around 10:34 p.m. One person is dead and another was wounded as a result of the shooting. Police say a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Person found dead at Bristol Motel

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Kenosha County resident, 45, was found dead at the Bristol Motel in the Town of Paris Monday evening, Aug. 15. Sheriff's officials responded shortly after 6 p.m. after they were contacted by family of the victim. The cause of death is under investigation. Kenosha County...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

32nd and Atkinson fatal crash; driver hits pole while fleeing from police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 near 32nd Street and Atkinson Avenue. It happened around 1:15 a.m. According to police, officers observed a subject traveling west in the area of 27th and Atkinson at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however, they terminated the pursuit due to the speed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Amid violent Milwaukee weekend, group targets prevention

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's weekend got off to a violent start, five shootings wounding six people in a roughly four-hour span Saturday morning, Aug. 13. While those people are expected to survive, the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort Education Fund (WAVE) said it still leaves damage for victims. "Our hearts are breaking for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Six Flags shooting in Gurnee

Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois Sunday night. Six Flags officials said the shooting occurred outside the park.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After near-drowning, Brown Deer 2-year-old meets rescuers

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer toddler is happy and well after nearly drowning in July, and that is thanks to the quick thinking of first responders. On Monday, Aug. 15, the dispatcher and other first responders met the 2-year-old they helped save. It's not every day Nancy Schupp...
