Michelle Viesselman went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 53 years old. Michelle Elise Hallstrom was born on July 29, 1969, at Kanabec Hospital in Mora, MN to Robert and Donna (Dalbey) Hallstrom. She grew up on a dairy farm in Brook Park, MN and attended Quamba and Mora schools. Michelle attended Bethel College in St. Paul MN where she majored in Elementary Education, receiving her BA degree in 1991.

CAMBRIDGE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO