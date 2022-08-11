Read full article on original website
Related
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Michelle Viesselman
Michelle Viesselman went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 53 years old. Michelle Elise Hallstrom was born on July 29, 1969, at Kanabec Hospital in Mora, MN to Robert and Donna (Dalbey) Hallstrom. She grew up on a dairy farm in Brook Park, MN and attended Quamba and Mora schools. Michelle attended Bethel College in St. Paul MN where she majored in Elementary Education, receiving her BA degree in 1991.
isanti-chisagocountystar.com
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Wegwerth
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Wegwerth (nee Mitchell) age 65 of Blaine, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Aug. 11th, 2022. She is preceded in death by parents, Robert & June; five siblings. Survived by loving husband, Steven; sons, Jason (Cassidy), Matthew (Heidi) & Timothy (Ali); grandchildren, William “Willy”, Elliann “Ellie”, Alex, Gavin, Sullivan “Sully”, Magnolia “Noli”, Lucille “Luci” & Tatum “Tate”; four siblings; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & dear friends.
Comments / 0