Miami, OK

Miami’s new Utilities bill charge

By Amber Jenkins
 4 days ago

MIAMI, Okla. – Residents of Miami, OK are noticing extra charges on their utility bills.

The City of Miami/ MSUA ( Miami Special Utility Authority) imposed the charges to utility customers as a result of GRDA’s increased wholesale charges for Winter Storm Uri to the utility due to an increase in natural gas costs during the weather event. GRDA notified the MSUA later in 2021 they were billing or charging the City Utility for the $2.7 million expense, but GRDA did not impose new rates. The PCAx charge was implemented in June 2022.

The City of Miami owes the GRDA $2.7 million dollars. GRDA has no control over the prices/cost of natural gas. It incurred a 200 percent expense for natural gas from their providers during Uri in Feb. 2021.

Earlier this year, the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma offered an advance payment of $1.7 million to the city of Miami and received utility credit for 21 tribal facilities and properties until its repaid.

Miami commercial and residential utilities customers will pay the PCAx monthly charge.  The PCAx charge will happen( be charged to customers) until the City Utility ( MSUA) recovers the $1.7 million expense. The prepayment by the Tribe was made to help the MSUA and therefore utility customers from incurring interest or using funds earmarked for other projects.

For more information about the PCAx charge: PCAxRates-PRESS RELEASE

