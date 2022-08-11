CHICAGO (CBS) – Possible street closures and parking restrictions were set to go into effect starting Thursday night until Monday morning in Old Town.The closures, if implemented, will begin at midnight Thursday night and continue until 5 a.m. Monday.Several streets south of North Avenue will be impacted, including the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Hudson Avenue, the 400 and 500 blocks of West Evergreen Avenue, the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Sedgwick Street, the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Cleveland Avenue, the 400 to 500 blocks of West Blackhawk Street, and the 400 to 500 blocks of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO