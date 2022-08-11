Read full article on original website
Fire at St. Charles residence causes nearly $150K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A fire erupted in a residence in St. Charles Friday night, causing about $150,000 worth of damage. The fire occurred at 4 Highgate Ct. At about 11 p.m., the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in an unoccupied residence, officials said.
3 Sites In Roseland, Including Former Gately’s Location, Could Become Homes, Shopping, Business Space And More
ROSELAND — More homes and spots for businesses and shopping could be coming to Roseland as the city looks to redevelop three large sites in the neighborhood. The city’s Department of Planning and Development soon will open the process to pitch redevelopment ideas for the closed Gately’s Peoples Store, the former Roseland Theatre building and the site of the proposed Michigan Red Line station, a station that would be built as part of the suggested Red Line expansion.
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police
Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
I-88 shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured on expressway near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police say
One person died and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning on the I-88 near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police said.
WIFR
Three people shot in parking lot at Six Flags Great America
GURNEE, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people were shot late Sunday in a shooting outside the SIx Flags Great America amusement park. A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park when shots were fired from a vehicle around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
St. Sabina offering $10K reward for info in deadly shooting of 19-year-old woman
CHICAGO — Saint Sabina Church is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured four others in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, when someone opened fire from […]
fox32chicago.com
Quinn threatens lawsuit while demanding release of IG report detailing Little Village smokestack demolition
CHICAGO - Seeking a still-secret report on how City Hall bungled a smokestack demolition in Little Village, former Gov. Pat Quinn filed a formal Freedom of Information Request on Monday. "The Inspector General's report should be disclosed. The mayor's not following that. And she ought to catch up," Quinn said.
Street closures start Thursday in Old Town neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Possible street closures and parking restrictions were set to go into effect starting Thursday night until Monday morning in Old Town.The closures, if implemented, will begin at midnight Thursday night and continue until 5 a.m. Monday.Several streets south of North Avenue will be impacted, including the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Hudson Avenue, the 400 and 500 blocks of West Evergreen Avenue, the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Sedgwick Street, the 1300 to 1500 blocks of North Cleveland Avenue, the 400 to 500 blocks of West Blackhawk Street, and the 400 to 500 blocks of...
wjol.com
Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation
Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Volunteers protect pedestrians from DLSD red light scofflaws, CPD enables the lawbreakers
On February 28, a BMW driver fatally struck technical consulting engineer Gerardo Marciales, 41, as he rode a Divvy bike west from the Lakefront Trail across DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Balbo Drive. Merciales had a walk signal as he rode in the crosswalk on the north leg of the intersection. The northbound motorist had a green left-turn arrow, but the light for proceeding north was was red, and he ran it.
Northern Indiana nursing home closing facility due to high labor costs
A northern Indiana nursing home is closing one of its facilities after a shortage of workers contributed to a drastic increase in labor costs.
Construction crews rupture large gas main in Niles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Emergency crews are responding to a large natural gas leak in north suburban Niles.Howard Street has been shut down for about a half mile in both directions after construction workers broke an 8-inch gas main near Lehigh Avenue.Nicor workers were responding to the scene.Firefighters were standing by as crews work to repair the leak.No injuries have been reported
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff no longer recommending full closure of Kendall County Jail
Sheriff Dwight Baird is no longer recommending the complete closure of the Kendall County Jail. Baird gave a presentation to the Kendall County Board Committee of the Whole Thursday where he recommended reducing the number of inmates being held for other agencies and keeping female inmates at Kane County. Your...
warricknews.com
Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work
Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65. The ramps will be closed...
Bond set at $1M for man charged in Chicago police-involved shooting on Near West Side
A judge set bond for a man charged in a Chicago police-involved in shooting at $1 million.
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub
Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman found dead inside home on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man and woman were found dead inside a home Monday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. Around 3:30 p.m., police say the woman and 44-year-old man were discovered unresponsive inside a Ravenswood home in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. The man and woman had both sustained...
