ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Trump Organization CFO to stand trial this fall on alleged tax evasion

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KChM_0hE7w11400

The Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg are now scheduled to stand trial in the fall on tax charges after a judge in Manhattan declined on Friday to dismiss the indictment.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office charged Weisselberg and the Trump Organization last summer with tax fraud after they were accused of compensating employees "off the books" in order to pay less in taxes. Weisselberg pleaded not guilty.

MORE: Trump Organization CFO switches up legal team as trial nears

According to the charging documents, Weisselberg avoided taxes on more than $1.7 million in the past 15 years, resulting from the payment of his rent on an apartment in a Trump-owned building and related expenses that prosecutors said included cars and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFNvZ_0hE7w11400
Spencer Platt/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg leaves a New York court after surrendering to authorities in New York, July 1, 2021.

A tentative trial date of Oct. 24 for jury selection was set during a brief hearing.

The court hearing is a capstone on an extraordinary week for Trump that began with an FBI search of his Florida residence and included a deposition as part of a civil investigation by the New York Attorney general's office.

MORE: Trump calls indictment against his company and long-serving CFO 'shameful' and a 'disgrace'

Trump has not been charged in the Manhattan DA case but the ongoing criminal investigation, which parallels the New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil case, may have factored into his decision to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during Wednesday's deposition.

Weisselberg recently switched up his legal team, adding Nick Gravante, who represented two other Trump Organization employees that avoided charges in the Manhattan DA's probe.

"If there was a deal to be reached in this case, there has been plenty of time to do it," Mr. Gravante said. "My mission now is to lead this trial team and win, and that's what I intend to do."

“This trial is going to take a long time,” Josh Steinglass, senior trial counsel in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, said.

The trial is expected to last through November and well into December as prosecutors present evidence about off-the-books perks the Trump Organization paid to certain executives allegedly to avoid payroll taxes.

The judge dismissed one of the counts of criminal tax fraud as it relates only to the company. The Manhattan DA’s office agreed to the dismissal of the count.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Comments / 21

Nicole P
4d ago

With Trump and all his homies tying up the court system... in many states, other court procedures may need to be postponed until further notice.

Reply(2)
11
Guest
4d ago

Once again one if Trumps gangsters will go to jail while trump the crime boss remains free to continue to divide our country

Reply(1)
6
in-vino-veritas
4d ago

Lock him up…. He knows he won’t stand a chance in the big house…( he might decide to sing)

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani’s Lawyer Says That Georgia Prosecutors Refused to Disclose Whether His Client Is a ‘Target’ of 2020 Election Probe

Georgia prosecutors have kept tight-lipped about whether former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is a “target” of their investigation into 2020 election subversion, the former mayor’s lawyer announced in court on Tuesday. Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is supervising the investigation, said he...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Payroll Tax#Tax Fraud#Fbi#Trump Organization Cfo#The Trump Organization
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
POTUS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
ABC News

ABC News

788K+
Followers
171K+
Post
443M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy