ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles' four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Sebastian Driussi’s late goal lifts Austin FC past Sporting KC

Sebastian Driussi's goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time was the difference as Austin FC roared from behind to beat visiting Sporting Kansas City 4-3 on Saturday in a wild Western Conference match. Driussi's goal, his league-leading 17th of the season, came after a crossing pass from Ethan...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
FOX Sports

LAFC ups win streak to six with 5-0 rout over Charlotte

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night. Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Jesus Ferreira leads FC Dallas to rare win over Quakes

Jesus Ferreira scored two goals and FC Dallas defeated the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in more than six years, registering a convincing 4-1 victory at Frisco, Texas, on Saturday. Alan Velasco added a goal and an assist and Marco Farfan scored his first career MLS goal as...
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy