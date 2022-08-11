ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Poop-Smearing Homeless Man Arrested For Setting Man On Fire In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A homeless man, who had a prior run-in with an art gallery owner for smearing his poop on a statue, was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly setting another man on fire at Martin Luther King Park in west Cheyenne. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/15/22–8/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Sheriff's Team Wins Shoot for Sight Competition

Thursday, August 11 the Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff's Office faced off during the Frontier Lions Club’s Shoot for Sight event. The BB gun shooting competition raised over $3000 in donations, which will provide eyeglasses, eye surgeries, and eye exams to those in need. As part of...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Denver Gazette

Two shot, wounded outside Greeley bar

A masked gunman fired dozens of rounds at people standing outside of a bar in Greeley on Saturday night. Two people were shot but were expected to survive, Greeley police said. At 11:15 p.m., a person brandishing a rifle got out of a vehicle and began shooting at people in...
GREELEY, CO
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Protest outside Cheyenne FBI office small and peaceful

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A small group of protesters showed up in front of the Cheyenne FBI office today, Aug. 14, to stand in support of former President Donald Trump. The small group gathered in protest of the recent FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-o-Lago property. Don Odem, who is...
CHEYENNE, WY
9NEWS

Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar

DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
WyoFile

‘Blatantly untrue’ texts target Nethercott ahead of primary

Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days. The messages, sent just days before the Aug. 16 primary election, came from phone numbers that included Wyoming’s 307 area code and included...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Uncontested races on Laramie County Primary ballot

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the full list of races appearing on Laramie County’s Primary Election ballot for which candidates are running unopposed. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 16. The full list of candidates on the ballot, along with their completed candidate questionnaires, can be found here....
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Fire Rescue extinguishes early morning fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A carelessly placed burning cigarette started a fire that caused an estimated $20,000 in damages to a home in the 5000 block of Ridge Road this morning, Cheyenne Fire Rescue said. Crews arrived at the scene at 3:37 a.m. and found a single-story family residence on...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Tuesday Is Wyoming’s 2022 Primary Election day

Today is primary election day in Wyoming. A variety of Wyoming state Laramie County and city of Cheyenne races are on the ballot. While the general election won't happen until November, Wyoming is among the most Republican states in the country. That means primary election day is often--though by no means always--the de facto election day for many political offices.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Service Clubs Join Forces for Local Food Banks

The Kiwanis, Rotary, Zonta, and Lions Clubs of Cheyenne have all teamed up to sponsor a 2-day food drive Saturday, August 27th from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday, August 28th from 12 pm to 5 pm to support 3 local food banks – LCCC Western States Bank Food Pantry, Needs Inc. Food Pantry, and Veteran’s Rock. Collection boxes will be located on both days at Albertsons (Yellowstone Rd.), King Soopers (Dell Range Blvd.), Safeway (S. Greeley Hwy) and Walmart (Livingston Ave.).
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

