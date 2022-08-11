Read full article on original website
Poop-Smearing Homeless Man Arrested For Setting Man On Fire In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A homeless man, who had a prior run-in with an art gallery owner for smearing his poop on a statue, was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly setting another man on fire at Martin Luther King Park in west Cheyenne. The...
Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
Masked suspect opens fire on Greeley bar patrons; still at large
An unidentified masked individual pulled up to a bar in Greeley late Saturday night, exited their vehicle, and began shooting dozens of rounds at those standing outside of the establishment before fleeing the scene.
Student stabbed at Greeley high school
A student was stabbed multiple times at a Greeley high school late Monday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.
Masked gunman at large after firing "dozens of rounds" at patrons outside of Colorado bar
According to the Greeley Police Department, a suspect is at large after firing dozens of rounds from a rifle at patrons standing outside of a local bar on Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the scene at Rancho El Corazon bar at about 11:15 PM. Their investigation revealed that a masked suspect arrived outside of the bar in a vehicle before starting to fire their weapon. Two people were shot, but are expected to survive their injuries.
Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was stabbed and another student was taken into custody at a Colorado High School on Monday, according to police. Greeley Police are reporting they were called to Jefferson High School along 4th Avenue just before noon on reports of an attack. When first responders arrived at the school, they found a juvenile victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree assault along with interference with staff/faculty/students. Neither student is being publicly identified because of their ages.
Masked gunman opens fire on Greeley bar patrons, injuring 2
Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Greeley bar late Saturday night. The two were among customers standing on outside the Rancho el Corazon when a masked man drove up to the establishment, got out with a rifle and fired dozens of rounds into the crowd, the Greeley Police Department stated in a press release Sunday.The gunman drove away in an unknown direction. No description of the suspect was provided.The two shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to GPD.Images from the scene show a number of evidence markers on the ground at the rear of a black pickup truck in the bar's parking lot.Greeley PD called the area a "chaotic crime scene" in its press release. The department also made a point to state that Saturday night's incident was not believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at a Family Dollar store.
Sheriff’s Department beats out Cheyenne Police Department in Shoot for Sight event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department beat the Cheyenne Police Department at the Shoot for Sight event held last night, Aug. 11. Though they put up a good fight, the police department lost by one point, giving the traveling trophy to the sheriff’s department. The...
Weld County deputies investigate missing horses
Weld County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding missing horses. They said the horses may have been stolen from Aristocrat Ranchettes near Fort Lupton. Officers were called to the 7500 block of Patrick Street late Thursday morning after the owner called to the report two horses were missing. The owner believes the horses were taken when he had left the property between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. One horse is all white while the other is brown with black hooves. Anyone who sees the horses or knows anything about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/11/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
1 hurt in shooting at Greeley dollar store
One person was hurt in a shooting at a dollar discount store in Greeley. It happened at the Greeley Family Dollar on the 100 block of 22nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was hospitalized and is expected to survive. The shooter remains on the lam.
Cheyenne Parking Officers’ Goal: Barnacle Five Cars Per Week
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says despite recent enforcement efforts aimed at getting people with overdue parking tickets to pay up, the city is still owed $204,000 in unpaid fines. That number stems from 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the city. Collins says effective immediately the city will be looking for...
1 person killed, 1 injured in Greeley trench collapse
One person was killed and one person was injured after a trench collapsed in Greeley on Saturday.
Man accused in Greeley murder back in court in November
A man accused of a murder in Greeley will have a preliminary hearing this fall. The Greeley Tribune reports Weld County prosecutors will submit evidence they say proves Anthony Farias, shot 31-year-old Eric Maxwell on the 2300 block of 24th Street Road. Maxwell died several days later. A judge scheduled the hearing for November 10th in Weld District Court. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon
Officials in northern Colorado have shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon due to concerns about possible flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was closing the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area.
Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center
Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
‘Blatantly untrue’ texts target Nethercott ahead of primary
Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days. The messages, sent just days before the Aug. 16 primary election, came from phone numbers that included Wyoming’s 307 area code and included...
18-year-old killed in Weld County crash
The Colorado State Patrol says an 18-year-old man was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.
What is That Awful Smell on Carpenter Road in Fort Collins?
I've recently moved into a new house, and my updated commute to work takes me along Carpenter Road in Fort Collins. When I near the pond past the Timberline Road light on my drive, something begins to smell. At first, I wondered: "Is something wrong with my car? Is there a stray Arby's curly fry rotting under my seat?"
