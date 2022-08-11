Councilwoman Ansari Celebrates $25M Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Award from the Department of Transportation Set to Connect South Phoenix and Downtown Residents in District 7

​​“Earlier this March, I hosted a District 7 infrastructure tour to spotlight how the Rio Salado revitalization could be fast-tracked thanks to federal funding. I made a commitment to our residents that I would push our city to be competitive and deliver long-promised investments in South Phoenix. Our residents deserve improved mobility and greater access to green spaces, and today, we are seeing one of the first major investments roll out and become a reality.

This $25M RAISE grant from the Department of Transportation is a critical first step to bringing our residents multi-modal options and to reimagine commutes to work, school, parks and more. I cannot wait for the day when residents of all ages have the choice of either walking or biking along 3rd Street or catching the light rail. This type of investment in people-centered infrastructure is how we build healthy, vibrant communities."