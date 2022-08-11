ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Councilwoman Ansari Celebrates $25M Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Award from the Department of Transportation Set to Connect South Phoenix and Downtown Residents in District 7

Phoenix, Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yEyn_0hE7phYk00

​​“Earlier this March, I hosted a District 7 infrastructure tour to spotlight how the Rio Salado revitalization could be fast-tracked thanks to federal funding. I made a commitment to our residents that I would push our city to be competitive and deliver long-promised investments in South Phoenix. Our residents deserve improved mobility and greater access to green spaces, and today, we are seeing one of the first major investments roll out and become a reality.

This $25M RAISE grant from the Department of Transportation is a critical first step to bringing our residents multi-modal options and to reimagine commutes to work, school, parks and more. I cannot wait for the day when residents of all ages have the choice of either walking or biking along 3rd Street or catching the light rail. This type of investment in people-centered infrastructure is how we build healthy, vibrant communities."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parks, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#South Phoenix#Downtown Residents
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy