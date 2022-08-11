NOTICE: Water main break on Knoll Court. This will impact all of North Dr. & Knoll Ct. Water will be shut off Monday August 15 9:30am through approximately 6:00pm. The issue may be resolved sooner than predicted however residents should expect to be without water most of the day. An update will be posted on social media when the main is repaired. It will also be sent via Nixle. Staff are currently going door to door in an attempt to notify impacted homes in person.

ELY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO