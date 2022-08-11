Read full article on original website
wvusports.com
From Throwing Strikes to Freshman All-American OT, Milum Finds a Home on the O-Line
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – I bet you didn't know that West Virginia's starting left tackle, Wyatt Milum, was once an aspiring Big Unit. The Spring Valley High product used to toe the rubber just like Randy Johnson once did in the springtime before transforming into Lane Johnson during autumns. Of...
wvusports.com
2022 Men’s Soccer Promos Announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four giveaways, themed nights and three "Dollar Nights" highlight the West Virginia University men's soccer team's 2022 promotional schedule. The No.6-ranked Mountaineers are set to play in eight regular-season contests at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season, featuring key matchups against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and new Sun Belt Conference foes Kentucky (Oct. 15) and Georgia State (Oct. 23).
wvusports.com
Brewster Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women's soccer team has been named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team, as announced by the conference on Monday. A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster was West Virginia's lone selection on this year's...
wvusports.com
Tipton, McCabe Begin Play in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey. On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton...
