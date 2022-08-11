ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

2022 Men’s Soccer Promos Announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four giveaways, themed nights and three "Dollar Nights" highlight the West Virginia University men's soccer team's 2022 promotional schedule. The No.6-ranked Mountaineers are set to play in eight regular-season contests at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season, featuring key matchups against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and new Sun Belt Conference foes Kentucky (Oct. 15) and Georgia State (Oct. 23).
Brewster Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women's soccer team has been named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team, as announced by the conference on Monday. A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster was West Virginia's lone selection on this year's...
Tipton, McCabe Begin Play in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey. On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton...
