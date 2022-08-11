Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Related
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to Do in Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, North Carolina, is home to various attractions, cultures, and hospitality. The city is perfect for anyone exploring the southern region bearing America’s rich history from the late 1700s. The stunning Cape Fear River is an important landmark, showcasing the city as a military and trading hub over the years. This guide showcases popular places to visit in Fayetteville and the activities to engage in so you know what to expect before your arrival. Tag along.
Smithfield Foods donates paper
Smithfield Foods Hog Production of Warsaw/Kenansville, NC, made a generous donation of copy paper to Sampson County Schools. As part of their
Bentonville’s ‘Heavy Thunder’ set for Aug. 20
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Eyewitnesses to the battle of Bentonville likened the noise of the fight to “one continuous peel of heavy thunde
Up and Coming Weekly
57 summer graduates receive diplomas in Cumberland County ceremony
Summer graduates of Cumberland County Schools received their diplomas Thursday, Aug. 11 in a ceremony at Jack Britt High School. A total of 57 students graduated, according to a news release from the school system. Students, faculty and staff members from 13 district high schools and their guests attended the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers
Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
4 NC school districts cope with 600+ teacher, staff vacancies
If the spots aren’t filled, the learning process for students could be significantly impacted.
cbs17
Fayetteville ordinance imposes $500 fine for some homeless camps on city property
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Those who make up Fayetteville’s homeless community could be forced to pay a $500 fine if they set up tents on city property. With a vote of 8 to 2, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of the city council made it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The approved ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together, when there is shelter space available.
Up and Coming Weekly
Recount confirms Mario Benavente as winner in District 3 City Council election
Political newcomer Mario Benavente’s win over incumbent Antonio Jones was verified Thursday, Aug. 11 in a Cumberland County Board of Elections recount of the vote for the District 3 Fayetteville City Council seat. The result proved to be the same as the count from the Aug. 5 canvass, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Death investigation underway at Fayetteville home
Fayetteville, N.C. — A death investigation was underway Friday at a Fayetteville home. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive around 1:45 a.m. A man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters ‘best looking cruiser’ contest
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
Southbound I-95 south of Fayetteville reopens after vehicle crash
The wreck was reported just before 6:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 31, which is near U.S. 301 and near St. Pauls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
This week, Buffalo Road and Clayton River Walk failed the fecal bacteria test.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol welcomes 21 new troopers
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony held for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School.
Up and Coming Weekly
Contract awarded to widen 8-mile stretch of I-95 in Robeson County
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $283 million contract to widen an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in northern Robeson County. Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, will widen the interstate from four to eight lanes between mile markers 29 and 37, the DOT said in a release.
cbs17
5 displaced in early-morning fire at Fayetteville home: officials
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department say five people are displaced after a fire at their home early Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the scene at the 8400 block of Amish Drive. When they arrived, firefighters said heavy fire...
cbs17
Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
WRAL
Foster children living in Wake County office building
Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
‘He loved life’: Friends remember North Carolina deputy amid search for his killer
The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice.
Comments / 1