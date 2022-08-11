ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, North Carolina, is home to various attractions, cultures, and hospitality. The city is perfect for anyone exploring the southern region bearing America’s rich history from the late 1700s. The stunning Cape Fear River is an important landmark, showcasing the city as a military and trading hub over the years. This guide showcases popular places to visit in Fayetteville and the activities to engage in so you know what to expect before your arrival. Tag along.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

57 summer graduates receive diplomas in Cumberland County ceremony

Summer graduates of Cumberland County Schools received their diplomas Thursday, Aug. 11 in a ceremony at Jack Britt High School. A total of 57 students graduated, according to a news release from the school system. Students, faculty and staff members from 13 district high schools and their guests attended the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Entertainment
Fayetteville, NC
Government
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland school board approves principal appointments, transfers

Four Cumberland County schools have new principals. The Cumberland County Board of Education approved the recommendations of Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. at a meeting Tuesday evening. The board voted unanimously to appoint Amy McDowell as principal of Cumberland Mills Elementary School and Douglas Massengill as principal of Massey Hill Classical...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ordinance imposes $500 fine for some homeless camps on city property

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Those who make up Fayetteville’s homeless community could be forced to pay a $500 fine if they set up tents on city property. With a vote of 8 to 2, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of the city council made it illegal for homeless people to camp out on city property near dangerous highways. The approved ordinance even prohibits encampments on city property all together, when there is shelter space available.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northside#Murals#Legacy And Future#Arts Council#Fuquay Varina#City Council
WRAL News

Death investigation underway at Fayetteville home

Fayetteville, N.C. — A death investigation was underway Friday at a Fayetteville home. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive around 1:45 a.m. A man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld until family can be notified.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CBS 17

Cast your vote: NC Highway Patrol enters ‘best looking cruiser’ contest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has entered two of their cruisers in a contest. The American Association of State Troopers is holding their annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest.’ The winning state will be featured on the cover of AAST’s Best Lookin Cruisers 2023 wall calendar. This year, the NCSHP said […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Up and Coming Weekly

Contract awarded to widen 8-mile stretch of I-95 in Robeson County

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $283 million contract to widen an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in northern Robeson County. Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, will widen the interstate from four to eight lanes between mile markers 29 and 37, the DOT said in a release.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

5 displaced in early-morning fire at Fayetteville home: officials

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department say five people are displaced after a fire at their home early Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., fire crews were called to the scene at the 8400 block of Amish Drive. When they arrived, firefighters said heavy fire...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Foster children living in Wake County office building

Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or even weeks is now a common last resort. On any given night, as many as nine children have slept in the Wake County Social Services Office because of the shortages. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Producer:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy