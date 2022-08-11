ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police investigate Anne Heche for DUI in crash into house

By ANDREW DALTON
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VobTb_0hE7c0Q900
Anne Heche Crash FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday's accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Police said Thursday that they are investigating actor Anne Heche for driving under the influence of drugs after a fiery crash into a Los Angeles house that left her with critical injuries.

Detectives with a search warrant took a sample of Heche's blood and found narcotics in her system, LAPD spokesman Officer Jeff Lee said. But toxicology tests, which can take weeks to complete, must be performed to identify the drugs more clearly and to differentiate them from any medication she may have been given for treatment at the hospital, where she remained Thursday, six days after the crash.

A representative for Heche declined comment on the investigation.

A spokeswoman said Tuesday that Heche was still in critical condition and had been in a coma since after the accident, with burns that required surgery and lung injuries that required the use of a ventilator to breathe.

On Aug. 5, Heche's car smashed into a house in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles’ westside. Flames erupted, and Heche, who was alone in the car, was pulled by firefighters from the vehicle embedded in the house. No one in the house was injured.

Police said Thursday that they were still gathering evidence from the crash, and would present a case to prosecutors if it is warranted when the investigation is complete.

Heche, 53, was among the most prominent film stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s, playing opposite actors including Johnny Depp (“Donnie Brasco”) and Harrison Ford (“Six Days, Seven Nights”). In a 2001 memoir, she discussed her lifelong struggles with mental health.

She recently had recurring roles on the network TV series “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise,” and in 2020 was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Good Samaritan stops robbery, attack on elderly man

LOS ANGELES — Surveillance video captured the moment a good Samaritan came to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbedlast month in Los Angeles. According to KCBS-TV, the scene unfolded in front of Rafallo’s Pizza in Hollywood, when a man approached the elderly customer sitting at a table outside the pizzeria, punched him and walked away with his wallet and cellphone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSOC Charlotte

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged with two felonies Monday for pulling a gun on a former friend and firing in Hollywood last year, prosecutors said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged the 33-year-old New York native, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Dodgers' Buehler to have elbow surgery, out for season

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery, a setback for the team with the majors' best record. The Dodgers announced Monday before the start of their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers that Dr. Neal ElAttrache would perform the surgery on Aug. 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
104K+
Followers
116K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy