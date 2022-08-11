ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC12

Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
NBC12

Back-to-school guide: Everything to know to start the year off right

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While some students are already back in the classroom, other schools around Central Virginia are gearing up to head back for another year of learning. To help get you ready for the 2022-23 school year, NBC12 will have two specials for parents and educators on our website and streaming services.
NBC12

Show off your back-to-school photos

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As school starts across Central Virginia, we want to see your back-to-school photos!. Submit them below - or click here - to show them off and you may see your photos on TV or on NBC12′s social media pages. For more on the 2022-23 school...
NBC12

Back-to-school safety tips for students and drivers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Summer 2022 is coming to a close, which means it’s back to school season, and if you have not already, you’ll be seeing school buses back on the roads soon. With that comes safety reminders for both kids and families, as well as drivers...
NBC12

DMV launches new webpage to help customers prepare for visit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new webpage to help customers prepare for their visit ahead of time. The new webpage lists forms and documents required to complete the most popular in-person services offered by the DMV. “We want to make the most...
NBC12

DWR officials confirm viral disease among local deer populations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of WIldlire Resources has received several reports of deer in the state having a fatal viral disease known as hemorrhagic disease (HD). The disease is common among white-tailed deer, and outbreaks happen annually around the Southeast and in Virginia. Outbreaks are categorized as...
