NBC12
UVA updates COVID-19 guidelines as students ready to return
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is making sure its students, faculty, and staff are taking safety precautions against COVID-19 as the semester gets ready to start. “We’re excited to welcome UVA students back,” Deputy Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said. “As the new academic year approaches, we’re reminding everyone...
Lawsuit claims Gov. Youngkin received improper tax-free bonus in 2020
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is named in a lawsuit. It claims he received an improper tax-free bonus in 2020. Youngkin was elected after having served as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group Private Equity Firm. The lawsuit claims the whole senior staff received a major payout. “When someone...
Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family from Afghanistan is trying to start a new life in the Charlottesville area, but says they’re now dealing with a health issue. Atiqullah Andish and his family came here to escape the war. “Our life was in danger in Afghanistan. My family’s life...
Harrisonburg man killed in crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Harrisonburg man was killed in a crash in Richmond on Sunday night. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 to North 5th Street for a single-vehicle crash. Police said Garrett Long, 26, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a curb, went...
Man charged with murder in connection to woman’s body found along Hanover road
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found along a Hanover County road. On July 21, deputies were called to Winns Church and Greenwood roads for the report of a woman’s body on the side of the road.
