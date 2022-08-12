ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Hilarious Posts That Pretty Much Sum Up What It's Like Watching "Virgin River" Season After Season

By Michele Bird
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVtwI_0hE7Y7xC00

If you love scenic backdrops, romantic feels, and just the right dose of drama, Virgin River might just be the show for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZOEE_0hE7Y7xC00
© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

While we're all anxiously awaiting Season 5 (which is already filming btw), you know there's been A LOT to unpack from Melinda, Jack, and more of your favorite characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJsgF_0hE7Y7xC00
© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

So for anyone who's already found themselves rewatching Seasons 1 through 4, I've rounded up some of the funniest fan posts inspired by the Netflix series. Take a look and get ready for some laughs:

1.

The year is 2064. Season 23 of #VirginRiver is set on the Mars colony. Charmaine is still pregnant.

@HirschhautW2Hs 06:01 PM - 24 Jul 2022

2.

I love how Virgin River is number 1 on Netflix but no one is talking about it because then we’d have to admit we’re watching it

@JessAlice1992 07:43 AM - 28 Jul 2022

3.

HOW COULD YOU END IT THERE????!!!!!!! Virgin River kills me with its cliffhangers. #VirginRiver

@JLnow2 05:40 AM - 10 Jul 2021

4.

Virgin River: come visit our quaint but very sexy town Also Virgin River:

@netflix 11:07 PM - 08 Dec 2020

5.

'how are you feeling?''happy and safe''exactly how I want you to feel' 🥹#meljack #virginriver

@sickfullmoon 07:48 PM - 01 Aug 2022

6.

Virgin River is a Hallmark movie on steroids.

@elaine4animals 03:01 AM - 17 Dec 2020

7.

Just finished #VirginRiver S4 and honestly the biggest plot twist is that Charmaine is only 5 months pregnant.

@MelissaJElias 03:25 AM - 29 Jul 2022

8.

Every time Charmaine come on my screen!!!!! #VirginRiver

@mamachell 02:25 AM - 08 Dec 2020

9.

THE WAY THEY LOOK AT EACH OTHER DESTROYS ME AKDBSJBDSJSB #VirginRiver

@fzztsylvie 07:29 AM - 08 Dec 2020

10.

It’s the year 2040, Mel and Jack’s kid graduates high school, people are getting around in flying cars, we can teleport. Charmaine is still pregnant. #VirginRiver

@HunnaDawn 08:41 PM - 03 Aug 2022

11.

Charmaine’s pregnancy is never ending. #VirginRiverSeason3 #VirginRiver

@mrstammy_rod 04:19 AM - 10 Jul 2021

12.

13.

Charmaine been pregnant since the beginning of season 1, we are at the end of season 4 and you telling me this woman is only 5 months pregnant. Y’all #VirginRiver

@Miss_AshG 02:42 AM - 04 Aug 2022

14.

15.

Netflix has never casted a doctor that doesn't look good. Not complaining, just saying 😏 #VirginRiver

@mfusmani1 04:23 PM - 03 Aug 2022

16.

17.

Me when Paige showed up during Preacher’s date #VirginRiver #virginriver4

@sisteravanti_ 12:56 AM - 22 Jul 2022

18.

19.

When you see Charmaine for the first time on #VirginRiverSeason3 #VirginRiver

@IvyLouLou 06:29 PM - 09 Jul 2021

20.

Note to self…don’t watch #VirginRiver4 on your lunch hour 😭😭😭 excuse me while I attend a zoom meeting with these red puffy eyes!

@debbiegoins74 04:05 PM - 04 Aug 2022

21.

Why isn’t Charmaine showing yet? I feel like a lot of time has passed but her pregnancy hasn’t progressed especially carrying twins??? #VirginRiver

@JLnow2 04:07 AM - 10 Jul 2021

What's your favorite season of Virgin River so far? Let me know in the comments!

