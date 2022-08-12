21 Hilarious Posts That Pretty Much Sum Up What It's Like Watching "Virgin River" Season After Season

If you love scenic backdrops, romantic feels, and just the right dose of drama, Virgin River might just be the show for you.

While we're all anxiously awaiting Season 5 (which is already filming btw), you know there's been A LOT to unpack from Melinda, Jack, and more of your favorite characters.

So for anyone who's already found themselves rewatching Seasons 1 through 4, I've rounded up some of the funniest fan posts inspired by the Netflix series. Take a look and get ready for some laughs:

The year is 2064. Season 23 of #VirginRiver is set on the Mars colony. Charmaine is still pregnant. @HirschhautW2Hs 06:01 PM - 24 Jul 2022

I love how Virgin River is number 1 on Netflix but no one is talking about it because then we’d have to admit we’re watching it @JessAlice1992 07:43 AM - 28 Jul 2022

HOW COULD YOU END IT THERE????!!!!!!! Virgin River kills me with its cliffhangers. #VirginRiver @JLnow2 05:40 AM - 10 Jul 2021

Virgin River: come visit our quaint but very sexy town Also Virgin River: @netflix 11:07 PM - 08 Dec 2020

Just finished #VirginRiver S4 and honestly the biggest plot twist is that Charmaine is only 5 months pregnant. @MelissaJElias 03:25 AM - 29 Jul 2022

THE WAY THEY LOOK AT EACH OTHER DESTROYS ME AKDBSJBDSJSB #VirginRiver @fzztsylvie 07:29 AM - 08 Dec 2020

It’s the year 2040, Mel and Jack’s kid graduates high school, people are getting around in flying cars, we can teleport. Charmaine is still pregnant. #VirginRiver @HunnaDawn 08:41 PM - 03 Aug 2022

Charmaine been pregnant since the beginning of season 1, we are at the end of season 4 and you telling me this woman is only 5 months pregnant. Y’all #VirginRiver @Miss_AshG 02:42 AM - 04 Aug 2022

Netflix has never casted a doctor that doesn't look good. Not complaining, just saying 😏 #VirginRiver @mfusmani1 04:23 PM - 03 Aug 2022

When you see Charmaine for the first time on #VirginRiverSeason3 #VirginRiver @IvyLouLou 06:29 PM - 09 Jul 2021

Note to self…don’t watch #VirginRiver4 on your lunch hour 😭😭😭 excuse me while I attend a zoom meeting with these red puffy eyes! @debbiegoins74 04:05 PM - 04 Aug 2022

Why isn’t Charmaine showing yet? I feel like a lot of time has passed but her pregnancy hasn’t progressed especially carrying twins??? #VirginRiver @JLnow2 04:07 AM - 10 Jul 2021

