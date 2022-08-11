Read full article on original website
Coe College names new lead diversity officer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Coe College has named their new lead diversity officer after a national search. In a post on the college’s website, the college announced Donald Jaamal is their Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Title Nine Coordinator. He most recently served as the Dean...
One injured in Marion crash
KCRG's Jackie Kennon participated in the 40th annual Governor's Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Wiilie Ray Fairley and crew return from providing meals in Kentucky after flooding. Updated: 4 hours ago. Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
The Falls Aquatic Center closes early due to staffing shortage
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday was the last day for The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls, even though it’s the middle of August. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said the early closure is due to a staffing shortage. He added the pool is typically open for several more weeks, “until the school year begins.”
‘Man some of the stories told were unimaginable,’ Willie Ray Fairley returns from Kentucky
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, and his crew are back in town after spending six days in Kentucky providing meals to people recovering from historic flooding. The flooding there left hundreds of people homeless last month....
First Alert Forecast
Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. It's a Dubuque County community that has long been in the shadow of the city of Dubuque but is now fast becoming a city that has its own unique personality.
Marion Pool to close for season Friday, splash pads remain open
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Pool will close for the season at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. City officials said the Aquatics Division looks for ways to keep the pool open as long as possible every year, while maintaining adequate staffing levels. But with the summer winding down, many of the lifeguards are heading to college or preparing for fall sports.
The Meskwaki Nation holds 106th Meskwaki Annual Powwow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dancing is a lifelong tradition for Army veteran Dixie Kapayou who served for 20 years as a graphic illustrator . The memories go back to her father Eugene who served in the navy. She said “He used to like to dance with a shotgun and in his later years he started dancing with a cane but he’d always be up there dancing.” The four day long event starts each day with the Grand Entry where veterans carry the flags of the United States, the POW/MIA flag, and tribal flags followed by everyone who dances in the powwow. And each dance carries its own meaning. Namabeya who is a member of the Meskwaki nation and danced in the powwow said “We have a specific dance the Meskwaki dance and it starts out slow and non threating but then you get more taller and more aware. Kapayou said “Sometimes you see the same faces but other times you know we have people coming from out of state from Minnesota, Arizona, Nebraska, Washington state all coming to this pow wow.” People traveled from across the country to see the powwow...enjoying the music, jewelry and food. Kapayou says it is heartwarming to see how many people came out. Kapayou said “I think its great I mean there are powwows all over the place other tribes have their powwows i mean to come to ours because of our dances that means a lot.” Iowa Senate candidate Admiral Mike Franken, and Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear both spoke at the event.
The Covenant SDA Church in Cedar Rapids helps people with a school supply giveaway
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Every child who came to the event got a backpack filled up to the brim with school supplies. Kids got everything they may need, like pens, markers, and glue sticks. And it wasn’t just for younger kids...high school students got some fun goodies as well. Organizers say that they hope this event can have an impact ahead of the school year. A pastor at the church Evenson Louis Jeune said ”I’m hoping that it will provide supplies for those who are in need I hope it will help put a smile on a young persons face as they get ready for school.” Cedar Rapids Schools first day is August 23rd. The church will hold a coat drive in December.
Pastor of Winterset church where standoff occurred says he nearly encountered suspect
Marion 7th Ave Reconstruction and Streetscape Project goes into final phase. In Marion, the 7th Avenue Reconstruction and Streetscape Project will go into the final phase Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hy-Vee Dietitian Nicole Johnson joins us to talk about peaches, a summer favorite for many. Former President Trump calls...
Our Town: NICC opening major school expansion at its Peosta campus
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Students are walking into a whole new Northeast Iowa Community College. Since 2020, work has been ongoing at the Peosta campus on a four-phase expansion program that radically changes the two-year college’s footprint in the community. And the work is substantially finished as the 2022-2023...
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. A man is in custody after a police chase and a standoff which lasted for several hours at a church in Iowa.
Derecho contractor pleads guilty to theft after original charges dismissed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a technicality led to theft charges being dismissed, the Linn County Attorney’s Office found a way to secure a conviction against a Burlington-based contractor. According to court documents, Ryan Standard will plead guilty to theft in the first degree as part of a...
Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road. North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received...
Marion 7th Ave Reconstruction and Streetscape Project goes into final phase
Hy-Vee Dietitian Nicole Johnson joins us to talk about peaches, a summer favorite for many. Former President Trump calls for release of affidavit used in search warrant. Former President Donald Trump wants the release of the affidavit used in the search warrant of his home at Mar-a-Lago. Study finds exercise...
Nonprofit will bring ‘art huts’ to area elementary schools this fall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More children will soon have access to art. Similar to a lending library where people take and leave books, the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy is leaving art in what they’re calling art huts. “They just go up to the hut, they grab what they...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Medical Instruments Shop prevents two operating rooms from closing
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several months ago, two operating rooms were at risk of closing. Two of UIHC’s own machinists were able to bring those ORs back online. Tim Weaver and Russ Sauer make up the team of senior machinists. Employees at all levels come to see them when a machine or utensil breaks, when they need a new and effective way to serve their patients, but just don’t know how to create.
City of Ely uses 150th birthday celebration to raise money for all veterans memorial
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Ely celebrated `its 150th anniversary Saturday with a huge celebration: pie eating competition, food, and live music. All the money raised that day went towards building an all-veterans memorial in downtown Ely as part of the city’s revitalization project. “It’s been needed...
‘Hackathon’ coding event in Cedar Rapids helps nonprofit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nonprofit now has some new tools, thanks to a so-called “Hackathon” event Saturday. The event was hosted by Devs Do Good. West Des Moines high school senior Connor Fogarty is behind the group, and said he did his first charity hackathon in eighth grade. “I really enjoyed the experience, but I wanted to make [an event] that was more accessible for students,” said Fogarty.
Officers respond to report of shots fired in Cedar Falls
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 2100 block of College street close to Hidden Valley Apartments in Cedar Falls Saturday night. At the scene, officers found damage and other clues indicating that shots had been fired. Officers don’t believe anyone has been injured,
Quiet and Comfortable
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a system moves southwest of the state it takes the moisture with it. Look for clearing in the sky overnight. This leads to mostly sunny and comfortable conditions through Thursday. Highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances build later this week into the week as a system moves in and parks over the upper Midwest. Have a great night!
