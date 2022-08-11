Aljamain Sterling may be the UFC‘s undisputed bantamweight champion, but he says that he does not necessarily feel like he gets the respect he deserves from the UFC brass. There is not much more that one could do to start off a title reign in a less desirable way than Sterling. He won the title in an unusual way, earning a DQ victory over then-champ Petr Yan, and while he was able to win a split decision in the rematch, many people felt like the fight could have gone the other way.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO