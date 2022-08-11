Read full article on original website
Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
Watch: The Best Way To Honor Uriah Hall’s MMA Retirement
What if I told you one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history was not a UFC fight?. This week, Uriah Hall made the painful decision to retire, and we here at MMA News can think of no better way to celebrate his career than one of the best clips in UFC history.
A Film Could Be Made About Tyson Pedro Getting Stabbed By Father
Tyson Pedro might have the most incredible comeback story in UFC history. The Australian fighter is set to take on his next UFC challenge when he faces Harry Hunsucker at UFC 278. As he prepares for his next step toward the top of the UFC light heavyweight rankings, Pedro sat down to reminisce about how he got to where he is now and the bond he shares with his dad.
Dana White Names His Top 5 UFC Fighters Of All Time
UFC President Dana White has named his picks for the top five fighters in UFC history, and there’s one notable absence…. Having played a major role in developing the MMA leader since being installed as president following the Fertitta brothers’ acquisition of the promotion in 2001, White has just about seen it all inside the Octagon.
UFC San Diego Results & Highlights: Vera KOs Cruz
UFC San Diego took place tonight from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw top-ten bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz clash, while in the co-main, Nate Landwehr took on David Onama in a featherweight bout.
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (8/8-8/13): Garbrandt Has Return Set
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, Dagestani welterweight prospect Abubakar Nurmagomedov, entertaining featherweight Charles Jourdain, and veteran 170lber Tim Means. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking...
Cruz: I’d Choose PPV Undercard Over Fight Night Main Event
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is set to return to main event action tonight, but a headliner was seemingly not his preference. For the first time in 2022, Cruz will make the walk to the Octagon tonight at UFC San Diego. Closing out the proceedings in front of his home crowd, the 135-pound legend is set to share the cage with top-five contender Marlon “Chito” Vera at the top of a bill that also features names like David Onama, Nina Nunes, Bruno Silva, and Angela Hill.
Former UFC Featherweight Shane Burgos Signs With PFL
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) roster just got stronger with the addition of now-former UFC featherweight contender Shane Burgos. During an appearance on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour, Burgos, who fought out his contract with a victory over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island last month, announced that he’s swapping the Octagon for the SmartCage, with the PFL confirming the news shortly after.
8 Positives & 2 Negatives From UFC San Diego
On Saturday night, the MMA leader returned to our screens for its latest fight night offering, UFC San Diego. While pay-per-view fever will shortly be arriving in Salt Lake City, Utah, the sport’s premier promotion had one more stop off on the road to UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2. And in a headliner worthy of a featured PPV spot, consensus bantamweight GOAT and former two-time champion Dominick Cruz looked to continue his surge back towards the top against fan favorite top-five contender Marlon Vera.
Adesanya Names “Dream Matchups” In Each UFC Division
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has offered some aid for matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard with some intriguing fight suggestions. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya was tasked with singling out one matchup he wants to see from each division on MMA’s biggest stage, working up from 115 pounds.
Aljamain Sterling Feels Like ‘The Red-Headed Step Child’ Of The UFC
Aljamain Sterling may be the UFC‘s undisputed bantamweight champion, but he says that he does not necessarily feel like he gets the respect he deserves from the UFC brass. There is not much more that one could do to start off a title reign in a less desirable way than Sterling. He won the title in an unusual way, earning a DQ victory over then-champ Petr Yan, and while he was able to win a split decision in the rematch, many people felt like the fight could have gone the other way.
Watch: Kamaru Usman Inducted Into National Wrestling HOF
UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is now a proud member of the National Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Before “The Nigerian Nightmare” was reigning over the 170lb division in the UFC, Usman grew up as a credentialed NCAA Division II wrestling champion out of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. It was here that he was a three-time All-American, helping to win his college’s first ever team title, placing top three in the nation for his entire time at the University, and becoming the national champion at 174lb in 2010.
Dana White Calls MMA Journalist A ‘Jackass’ For Jake Paul Question
UFC President Dana White is getting tired of silly questions involving Jake Paul. White has gone back and forth with the younger Paul brother since the YouTuber began dabbling in the world of boxing. Between online disses, insulting music videos, and various squabbles through the media, these two have developed something of a love-hate relationship with one another.
Bobby Green Quietly Calls Out Pimblett In Covert Recording
UFC lightweight Bobby Green took a unique approach to call out Paddy Pimblett while sitting cageside at a recent UFC event. Green and Pimblett were both in attendance at UFC San Diego last Saturday. Green fights out of nearby Inland Empire, CA while Pimblett has been known to spend his time in between fights in the southern California area.
Mike Jackson Vs. Pete Rodriguez Booked For Oct. 15 Fight Night
A welterweight matchup between Mike Jackson and Pete Rodriguez has been booked for an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 15. News of the Jackson vs. Rodriguez matchup was first reported by MMA Junkie. Jackson returns following his first career win over Dean Barry in April. While he left...
Pimblett Makes His Pick For Charles Oliveira/Islam Makhachev
Paddy Pimblett has weighed in on the highly anticipated UFC lightweight title matchup between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Oliveira and Makhachev will battle for the vacant lightweight title in the UFC 280 headliner on Oct. 22. The event marks the UFC’s return to Fight Island and will be capped off by one of the most highly anticipated lightweight title fights in recent memory.
Paddy Pimblett Responds To Terrence McKinney’s Callout
Paddy Pimblett has left the door open to fighting surging lightweight Terrance McKinney. Pimblett, who made his UFC debut in September last year, has in the space of three fights become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champ has racked up three Performance of the Night bonuses, having finished all his opponents.
UFC San Diego Performance Bonuses
UFC San Diego wasn’t the most star-studded card on paper, but the event delivered with some excellent fights and impressive individual performances. The UFC certainly had enough options to hand out extra bonuses if they felt so inclined, but they decided to stick with the usual Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night bonuses.
Dominick Cruz Speaks Out For First Time Since Marlon Vera Loss
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is putting his recent loss to Marlon Vera behind him as he takes a positive approach to the aftermath. Cruz lost to Vera via fourth-round knockout at UFC San Diego on Saturday. He got off to a great start in the fight over the first few rounds but got caught with a big head kick by Vera later on.
