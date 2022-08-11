ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Browns made a bet they can’t win by gambling their future on Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson took his very first snaps in a sanctioned NFL contest for the first time in over a year on Friday. If anyone expected the Cleveland Browns quarterback to take the field without a hitch, they would’ve been sorely mistaken. Watson wasn’t on the field for long, going 1-for-5 for just seven yards. But […] The post Browns made a bet they can’t win by gambling their future on Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking

The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is not expected to be resolved any time soon. Mayfield will get the start in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders but both QBs will get plenty of reps. Mayfield is setting himself apart from Darnold in one key way. Panthers players told […] The post ‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Michael Irvin Makes A Crazy Dallas Cowboys Prediction

NFL legend Michael Irvin is hopping on the Dallas Cowboys' bandwagon ahead of the 2022 season. He doesn't just think they could be one of the NFL's best teams; Irvin actually believes the 2022 Cowboys could be chasing the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins. “If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Buccaneers suffer injury due to poor coaching decision

As much as we all hoped that the Buccaneers would escape the first preseason game without suffering another injury, that seems to be too much to hope for. The foul injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. Everyone should quickly be able to see why the starters are usually held out of most of these games.
TAMPA, FL
AthlonSports.com

Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday

We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Matt Rhule gets honest on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle following Panthers preseason opener

The Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold QB battle has been a major headline during training camp. And it will remain a tending topic in the preseason. Despite many people anticipating Mayfield winning the job, and Mayfield starting the Panthers’ preseason opener, head coach Matt Rhule remained reluctant to officially name a starter. Rhule shared his honest thoughts on Mayfield and Darnold’s performance in Carolina’s 23-21 victory, per Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back On Monday

NFL teams are required to make roster cuts by Tuesday. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are parting ways with a veteran running back. The Ravens have reportedly cut Corey Clement. Clement, a Super Bowl hero for the Philadelphia Eagles, is still only 27 years old. He's bound to find...
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Jacksonville Jaguars Waived A Quarterback On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The AFC South franchise has reportedly cut third-year NFL quarterback Jake Luton. Luton, a former sixth-round pick out of Oregon State, had been battling for the team's backup quarterback role behind Trevor Lawrence. It appears...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AthlonSports.com

Kenny Pickett Reportedly Takes Big Step In Steelers Practice

Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett shined in his preseason debut last Saturday night, completing 13 of his 15 pass attempts for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Mike Tomlin is rewarding him for his performance. Pickett was promoted to the Steelers' second-team offense this Monday morning, surpassing previous backup...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football

We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Browns backup QB Brissett moves into Watson’s starting spot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s depth chart. Maybe for a while. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense starting Sunday, a move necessitated by Watson’s pending suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations.
CLEVELAND, OH
49ers Star Dealing With 'Pretty Bad' Hamstring Injury

The San Francisco 49ers defense may not be at full strength when they begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears. Kyle Shanahan announced this Monday morning that one of his defensive stars is dealing with a "pretty bad" hamstring injury. That player is none other than...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota LB waived by Carolina Panthers

An ex-Minnesota linebacker found himself as part of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason cuts on Sunday as NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters to 85 players. Kamal Martin is in his 3rd season in the league, a 5th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He missed a portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus but eventually recorded a sack and 24 tackles in the regular season, plus 2 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.
NFL

