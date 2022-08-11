Read full article on original website
Governor DeWine, First lady DeWine to attend Dayton baseball game
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will join the Dayton Dragons baseball game to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio on Sunday. The DeWines will join the Imagination Library’s county affiliate, Dayton Children’s Hospital, at its enrollment table located near...
Police investigating incident that has right lane blocked on 675 N
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police are investigating an incident that has the right lane blocked on 675 N near SR 48 N to Wilmington Pike. Crews are still on scene and Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
Sheriff deputies investigating pedestrian hit and run
HARRISON TOWNSHIP (WKEF) -- One man is dead after possibly being struck by a vehicle in Harrison Township Monday morning. Sheriff deputies from the Harrison Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a report at about 7:25 a.m. of an unresponsive person on the side of the road, sheriff deputies said in a news release.
