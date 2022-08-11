ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Governor DeWine, First lady DeWine to attend Dayton baseball game

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will join the Dayton Dragons baseball game to promote enrollment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio on Sunday. The DeWines will join the Imagination Library’s county affiliate, Dayton Children’s Hospital, at its enrollment table located near...
DAYTON, OH
Sheriff deputies investigating pedestrian hit and run

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (WKEF) -- One man is dead after possibly being struck by a vehicle in Harrison Township Monday morning. Sheriff deputies from the Harrison Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a report at about 7:25 a.m. of an unresponsive person on the side of the road, sheriff deputies said in a news release.
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

