FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman has been charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said they have charged Florence woman Jacqueline Williams with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the crash in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway which claimed the life of a Florence County paramedic and another man injured in an earlier crash.

