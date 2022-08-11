Read full article on original website
WTGS
Hero dog saves his family's lives during house fire in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (WJLA) — A family's dog is being hailed a hero after saving them from an almost-certain disaster. Officials in Maryland said a fire broke out at a home early Monday morning. First responders in Frederick County said the family's dog began barking, waking up everyone who was sleeping inside the house.
WTGS
Driver in Florence Co. crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist charged
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman has been charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said they have charged Florence woman Jacqueline Williams with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the crash in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway which claimed the life of a Florence County paramedic and another man injured in an earlier crash.
WTGS
Blue Angels perform Air Show in Hawaii after 7 years
HAWAII -- For the first time in seven years Pensacola's own Blue Angels returned to the State of Hawaii this past week. The team arrived to the island of Oahu and visited local schools and the Pearl Harbor Memorial. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show took place Saturday at Marine Corps...
WTGS
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
WTGS
Tennessee family leaning on faith after 7-year-old girl's tragic swimming accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 7-year-old girl has been paralyzed after a freak accident at a swimming hole in Waverly. A teenager jumped from a 30-foot rock and landed right on the little girl’s back while she was swimming in Hurricane Creek at Loretta Lynn’s campground. The...
WTGS
Monster Fish! Man sets new Idaho record for white sturgeon
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — A Utah man caught a monster, 10-foot long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir -- setting a brand new record. Idaho Fish and Game says Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain, Utah traveled to Idaho, hoping to tangle with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon.
WTGS
The dog ate my lottery ticket? Turns out true for a couple from Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (WPDE) — We've all heard the excuse the dog ate my homework but what about the dog ate my lottery ticket?. That's what officials at the Oregon lottery heard this week when they received a letter with a torn-up ticket and a picture of two dogs. The...
WTGS
Delaware man wins lottery for second time in two months
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WPDE) — Once is lucky enough so what about twice to win the lottery?. That's the reality for a man from Delaware. Duane Ketterman is enjoying his second win in two months, according to the Maryland Lottery. This one to the tune of more than $30,000. “I...
