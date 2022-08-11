Read full article on original website
Defense secretary Austin positive for COVID for second time
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will quarantine at home. It’s the second time Austin has gotten the coronavirus. In a statement, Austin, 69, said he is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters. He said he’ll quarantine for the next […]
Ten-year-old boy loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys
A 10-year-old lost a part of his leg after he was attacked by a shark while on vacation in the Florida Keys. Jameson Reeder Jr is grateful that his life was spared in a “very traumatic” attack by what is believed to be a 8ft bull shark, his uncle said in a post on Facebook, adding that that child “took a crushing blow below his knee”.Jameson had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital, where his leg was amputated from just below the knee to save his life as that part of the leg was not operable from the...
